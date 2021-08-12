Strava adds more privacy and map options in addition to the major new privacy zone features





Today, Strava announced two sets of changes focused on privacy. This is probably the biggest change the platform has made in the last few years when it comes to user privacy. With these new features, you can significantly see what other users can see about your activity, such as hiding the data metrics that users see, whether they see location maps, and new customizations for privacy zone behavior. Can be changed to. New features can be applied on a per-activity basis or on all new activities.

These features will be announced today, but will not reach all users until Wednesday, August 18, 2021. Some users can access it now, but it will be fully deployed by then. I’ve been using both feature sets for a while, but ironically, traveling now is probably the best example of how new tools are far superior to older ones.

I split things into two buckets: privacy zone type features (basically hiding where you live / stay), and then privacy related features of the activity (heart rate, power) , Hide the pace, etc.). Let’s dive into it!

Finally, almost all of these features are available to * all users *. The only feature that is exclusive to Strava subscribers is the new mapline coloring feature (which we’ll talk about at the end).

Enhanced Privacy Zone Options:

Historically, privacy zones have been centered around the address you entered in Strava and a specified radius around that address. The idea is to enter an address such as home / work and hide the GPS track when entering a set radius (400m, 800m, etc.) from that point. The algorithm also tweaks that distance slightly each time, making it harder to predict.

(Note: This system is great, but there are still some small caveats, so you’ll never * never * start with your actual home / work address, but it’s always a few minutes’ walk. Change Do the same thing ..)

But the problem with the old system is that it didn’t work when I traveled, and perhaps when I started at a friend’s house. You need to create a privacy zone in all these places or start from another place. Therefore, Stravas has added two new features to address this.

Users can now hide up to 1 mile from the start / end point (applies only to new uploads) Users can completely hide the map of all activities (only for new uploads) Applies) Also hidden from the Strava global heatmap Does not appear anywhere in Strava (including segments)

This adds to the existing address-based functionality. On top of that, there’s another nifty feature.

You can now preview / see which parts of the track on the map are hidden. You’ll see the entire route, but the gray lines make it easy to see what others can’t see.

All of these features are available to all users, both on the web and in the app.

This is a great place to illustrate this, as I’ve been away from home for the past few weeks. Previously, Id had to add a privacy zone for his home-in-law, which allowed him to set a static distance to hide his home. Now in my case, I went to a nearby park for a long time and started running and riding, and the concept applies well here as well.

Let’s take a look at it.To fully adjust the visibility of the map, go to the bottom right[You]Tap the button[設定],[プライバシーコントロール],[マップの可視性]Tap in that order. There are three options displayed,[開始と終了を非表示]You can select options.

A slider will be displayed and you can move from 0m to 1600m. Please note that you are not eligible for segments within those zones, as is always the case with privacy zones. Just press save and you’re done. This applies to * all future * uploads, not existing uploads.

Then, to do this on a per-activity basis, crack open one of the activities, but don’t go to the edit details page.Instead, from the options[マップの可視性の編集]Choose. Personally, I’m not sure why uploading an activity should separate this from other map privacy options, but it doesn’t matter.

You can see that you can:

A) Hide start point B) Hide end point C) Hide entire map D) Quick shortcut to global map privacy options

If you add it to hide the start button up to 436 meters, you’ll see that the first chunk of the run is grayed out. The same is true if you add it to hide the 662 meter end point. This is useful if you want to start / end at different points. I may have started running away from home, but I really forgot to go to the bathroom and stop at the end. This allows for different points. Notice the gray section. This shows something that no one else can see. or,[マップ全体を非表示]You can also tap to gray out everything.

If you save (hide only start / end), it will also be hidden / grayed out on the main page. This is what others see (nothing is visible except that the gray areas are completely invisible).

This is very convenient. Once you’ve shown this, determine the random start and end distances that apply to all uploads. The only thing I wish Strava had was the ability to hide the start / end points of a friend’s activity when they did a full training with you. For example, if both start / end in the same place, it’s great that privacy zones are automatically applied to each other’s activities (if you’re following each other). Most of my friends know my rules about start / end points, but sometimes they don’t, so this covers it.

But of course, I realized that not all scenarios could be solved. Therefore, I have no friends.

New Activity Privacy Options:

Next, there are some new activity-specific privacy-related features for biometric data and personal notes. In addition, a new subscriber-only feature that allows personalized statistical maps (previously this required a clunky hashtag that you wouldn’t use a second time). These features that are available to everyone are:

Statistics Visibility Privacy: Allows users to enable / disable viewing calories + heart rate, pace, power You can add private notes: Select a memo map that only you can see: All users, Basemap in addition to the Black Lives Matters map.

And for subscribers only:

Map selection: Ability to add colored map statistics in addition to features / basemap options

Let’s take a quick look at these. Also, as you’ve noticed, the user interface for this menu is updated here. Let’s take a look at this trail run here. Edit as usual to access these features. At the bottom you will see an option to hide the statistics. Previously, this was primarily limited to confirmed accounts, such as professional athletes or accounts that wanted to hide power meter statistics. Now all users can access it. Here’s the run, but on vehicles you can also hide the powerfield:

Just above that is a new privacy note. In this field, you can enter notes that only you can see. For example, about training and other initiatives:

And finally, there is the map type. There are two categories of map types. Featured maps available to all users and personalized statistical maps available only to subscribers. Here’s an example, for example, clicking on one to select the elevation or slope for this very steep uphill.

This is the map that everyone else sees on the main Strava activity page for that particular activity, with a small label that shows what it sees.

The only downside is that there is no scale here. Therefore, in this case, the gradient was very annoying upwards. But there is really no way to know that, other than assuming that dark red is more difficult than bright yellow.

In addition, all of these features will be available to all users by August 18th (Wednesday next week). Some users will be able to access it before it is rolled out. Just make sure the Strava app is updated in the meantime and you’re ready to go when your account is switched to live.

wrap up:

I’m pretty excited about these changes. I haven’t traveled much in 18 months or so, but that inevitably changes. And I personally find value in hiding the start / end locations of my friends and family’s homes, especially when I’m staying there for long periods of time. But the same is true for hotels and other places where I may stay. Sure, I’m not the only one. Many people, especially women, can imagine that they don’t want to be in the hotel’s privacy zone when traveling somewhere.

Somewhat ironically, this kind of start / end privacy zone for each activity was literally what I imagined when I wrote about the idea last October.

Alternatively, Strava can always cover the first / last 200-400m of a ride / run, regardless of location, with ever-changing values. It’s useful if you might start from a friend’s house, etc. Of course, if you live in the midst of miles with no one around, the privacy zone isn’t very useful. However, if you don’t want to share social data on social platforms, don’t post to social platforms as usual.

And since I was talking about the privacy stuff I wrote in the past, I’ll copy and paste Strava’s personal general rules again from that post here. All of this also applies to this new feature.

A) All activities are private by default, so let’s make them public manually. The reason for this is that it’s more DCR-specific than usual, Im often tests devices, and doesn’t want people’s feeds to be flooded with five dozen test files. all day long. But more practically, this allows you to decide when and where to share your location. If I’m on vacation in a cabin near the beach, I don’t necessarily want people to know the exact cabin. In my case, I virtually always start a ride / run one or three blocks away. I never * never * start / end them at the door (wherever I go, at a hotel in the city).

B) I simply don’t publish what I don’t want to publish: For example, Strava doesn’t feed the daily bike route from home to school to the office. There is no reverse on the way home. I rarely even record it, but Im certainly doesn’t intend to show the location of my kids’ school on Strava.

C) Create privacy zones around your home, office, or friend / family home. Also, create a privacy zone around vacation spots where you will stay for more than a few days (1 to 2 weeks, etc.). Once again, creating a vacation privacy zone is my problem. If that place doesn’t come back after I leave, I sometimes remove these old vacation zones.

D) Leave group activity enabled. This is a good thing. Looking back, it’s fun to see who you’re riding and running with.

E) Close friends who may ride and run together, we also don’t start at the front door. They all know this, and some of them have privacy zones around my home / office. The reason I do this is that if the privacy zone is not set, the user can see what they are doing (because the group activity feature is enabled) and find the start / end location.

F) Re-enabled Flyby: All other privacy controls are more than covering my privacy concerns and I enjoy seeing the Flyby bit there. So I’m fine with this.

So go ahead and set the privacy zone accordingly. Of course, it’s a good idea to balance Strava’s points, keeping in mind that it’s a social platform for athletes.Therefore, always[マップ全体を常に非表示]If you select, some of the value that others see in your activity begins to be lost if others cannot actually see your activity. But for each.

thank you for reading!

