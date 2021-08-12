The official response to “Twitch Do Better” is poor and corporate guff





For the past few days, a marginalized group, Twitch Streamer, has used Twitter to ask Amazon-owned companies to start doing something meaningful about the serious problem of harassment on the platform. In response, Twitch said it would create a Twitter thread for open and ongoing dialogue. All together: Siiiiiggghhhh.

Thoughts of ongoing dialogue, yelling at their long-standing, years-ignored complaints about the terrible nature of your system to protect streamers when your user base is complaining to you Ironically suggests that it’s as bad as saying you haven’t heard. At this point, what Twitch Streamer wants is more than just more conversation, it’s a solid and meaningful change. Changes such as having a new account require the option of auto-blocking for users who use phone numbers or hate speech.

When such human complaints are filled with such inhuman management muffs, it bites so much, you ask us to do better, and we tackle these issues. I know I need to do more for. An empty word, meaningless fluff that pretends to admit something while providing a zip.

Kotaku asked Twitch for comment, but didn’t get a reply right away.

The Twitter thread hasn’t fully identified a proactive filter vulnerability that Twitch has released an update to fill this gap. This means that you will be able to better detect malicious expressions in chat. So is this really good? But good gravy, there is no way to know from this mysterious garbled character. Maybe it blocks that hate speech? Or do you want to add an applause emoji when it is identified? Probably never know.

After that, Twitch continues to provide more vague hints to something completely different from what people were looking for. As Kotaku reported, Streamer wanted a seemingly simple solution, such as requiring a phone number when creating an account or not allowing a new account to use chatTwitch. Then, in the most annoying move, the company follows up on these vague promises with links to existing tools. In short, the tools that everyone wants to achieve aren’t right for their purpose.

But our opinion is essential because learning is reassuring, the work is never done, and we try to build a safer Twitch. Earlier, I once again said that I would incredibly reach out to members of the community to learn more about their experience. Cramps! That’s what’s already happening. Instead … can you start listening?

Yes, of course, it’s good that Twitch is totally responsive. But it’s so frustrating that businesses still can’t understand the inadequacy of their response to the resentment and despair of real people. At this point, what people want to read is a normal human reply. Yes, yes, it’s a bit tedious to categorize this. But now it was on top of that. We have read everything you are saying, and much of it is correct. Of course, creating an account needs to be more difficult. We are currently working on it and plan to implement it as soon as possible. And of course, it’s easier and more effective to choose to block people who are using hate speech. Keep it up to date as you fix all of this.

You see, it’s not difficult. Resentment is not the same as bringing a company into a proceeding! Twitch isn’t doing anything wrong. It just doesn’t do so many things right. It provides crap, and now you have the opportunity to mess it up, and the first step to doing that is to make a stupid and misleading statement, and ultimately not an empty, meaningless courtesy. is.

