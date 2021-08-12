Applewhite’s Magic Keyboard has dropped to $ 209.





All discounts today are headlined by Apple’s white 11-inch Magic Keyboard, which starts at $ 209 and is the lowest ever. Needless to say, the Apple Watch model was refurbished from $ 110 with the first Elago’s new MagSafe stand. Hit all and more jumps with the latest 9to5 Toys Lunch Break.

Apples’ new white Magic Keyboard drops to $ 209

Verizon Wireless is currently offering Apple a new Magic Keyboard for the 11-inch iPad Pro and the latest iPad Air starting at $ 209. Both of the all-new white styles as the original black model are included in the offer. Down from the usual $ 299 price you pay, today’s offer marks only the second price cut so far, while returning to match the lowest ever.

Redesigned for the all-new M1 iPad Pro, Apple’s latest Magic Keyboardrocks have been tweaked to accommodate slightly thicker tablets. The most notable change is that the accessories are white and provide a sleek look that complements the tablet. Other than that, the overall experience is pretty much the same as before. The unique floating hinge design is paired with a smart connector support and built-in USB-C to refuel the device, and a backlit keyboard and built-in trackpad to complete the feature set. Let’s take a closer look at the hands-on reviews.

Save $ 110 on Certified Refurbished Apple Watch

Woot has launched the latest certified refurbished Apple Watch sale, discounting a selection of previous generation models from $ 110. Free shipping for Prime members, $ 6 otherwise. Of all the discounts, we chose the Apple Watch Series 5 44mm GPS model for $ 260. Originally priced at $ 429, today’s offer is in line with what was mentioned earlier, dating back to June, a record low.

Using the Applesprevious-generation Series 5 is a great way to bring many of the same features as the new Series 6 to your wrist. Featuring an always-on display and ECG monitoring, you can rely on all of your normal exercise tracking capabilities. Alongside Fitness + integrated and anti-swimming design. In addition, watchOS 8 support will be available later this fall. Includes a 90-day warranty. See a hands-on review for more information.

The first discount on the elagos MS5 DuoMagSafe charging stand is $ 22

elagos’ official Amazon storefront is currently offering a new MS5 Duo charging stand for $ 22. We are seeing the first price cut so far, down from $ 25. Launched earlier this week, elago’s latest product offers a unique design in addition to the brand’s usual reliance on soft silicone materials for placing devices.

With internal slots for both MagSafe chargers and Apple Watch packs, you can set up your home on a nightstand or desk and refuel two devices in one eye-catching package. It’s still rated, but I was impressed with the previous hands-on review of Eragogia.

