Need more PS5 storage?Here’s how to choose the right M.2 SSD





Sony PlayStation 5 owners who run out of storage space have another storage option. In addition to adding an external drive (for PS4 games), there is a beta program that allows users to expand their PS5 storage using certain M.2 SSDs.

If you’re poking inside the PS5, you may have noticed an extra drive slot inside. Previously locked, PSN members who have signed up for the beta software test feature can try adding an internal SSD to increase their PS5 game storage.

According to Sony, you must meet the following qualifications to participate in the PS5 Beta Program:

Must be at least 18 years old. You must be resident in the United States, Canada, Japan, United Kingdom, France or Germany. You must have a valid PSN account and be in good condition with your current email address.

Sony lists some specific guidelines for the drive types that the PS5 supports, but does not list recommendations for specific models. However, according to the published specifications, all the drives listed below should work. We are currently testing some of them and will report on our favorites.

Seagate

Ready to use, available in 1 terabyte, 2 terabyte, and 4 terabyte sizes.

Gigabyte

Gigabytes available in 1TB and 2TB capacities are ready to use on PS5.

Amazon

WD Black is available in 500GB, 1TB and 2TB. It already comes with a slim heatsink, so you’re ready to go.

Sabrent

If you are more tech-savvy, you need to add a thin heatsink. Available in 1, 2 and 4TB.

XPG

You need to replace the heatsink of this SSD with a slimmer spreader. Available in 1TB and 2TB.

