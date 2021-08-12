Spotifys Wear OS app will play offline in the coming weeks





Spotifys’ updated Wear OS app will be released in the coming weeks. Spotify has announced that it will support offline playback on smartwatches running Wear OS 2.0 or later. The new features were announced in May with news of Google’s collaboration with Samsung on Wear OS 3, the next-generation wearable operating system.

The fact that offline downloads will be available on Wear OS 2 means that it’s not limited to upcoming Wear OS 3 watches like Samsung’s recently announced Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic. Spotify says it should work with watches like Fossil, Mobvoi and Suunto. Meanwhile, Google’s new YouTube Music Wear OS app, which also supports offline listening, is exclusively for Wear OS 3.

Similar to Spotify’s offline listening on the Apple Watch released in May, this feature requires a premium subscription. According to Spotify, the Wear OS app[視聴するにはダウンロード]With the push of a button, you will be able to download music and podcasts. When you’re ready to listen offline, you’ll see a small green arrow next to your playlist, album, or podcast. Free users can download the podcast directly to their watch and play it offline, but for music, it must be streamed in shuffle mode via Wi-Fi or a mobile phone.

