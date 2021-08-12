Guardian Tower Location: A description of where to visit the Guardian Tower • Eurogamer.net





Guardian of the galaxy.

Visit the Guardian Towers is one of Fortnite’s epic quests of the week in Chapter 2, Season 7.

The challenge will take place in the 10th week of the season, including a trip to Inflatable A Bull, damage to Dr. Sloan, and the use of a grab itron or saucer tractor beam to deliver a tractor to Hayseed’s farm. Participated in other epic quests.

It specifically asks you to visit three of the six Guardian Towers scattered around the Fortnite map.

Completing this challenge will give you 30kXP to unlock more Battlestars in the Season 7 Battle Pass.

Fortnite Chapter 2-Season 7 Battle Pass Trailer

Description of where to visit Fortnite Guardian Tower

As mentioned earlier, there are a total of 6 Guardian Towers available, but you only need to visit 3 so your choice is up to you.

At a glance, you can find the following locations:

The first is northeast of Pleasant Park, overlooking a designated area.

Just next to the river northeast of Believers Beach is another Guardian Tower.

In the Weeping Forest, there is the Guardian Tower to the west of the area.

Beyond Lazy Lake, there is another on the island to the left of the lake.

If you’re near Retail Row, the Guardian Tower is northwest of the area overlooking the town.

Finally, the sixth Guardian Tower is located northeast of the Corney Complex, near the river.

When you enter any area of ​​the Guardian Tower, all you have to do is get close enough to them and it will automatically count into the quest. Keep in mind that they usually have loot, plus lunch pads that can be used to go elsewhere or somewhere around the map.

Superman skin is currently live. Find Beast Boy, Clark Kent, Armored Batman, fly the ring and find the phone booth. Elsewhere, Fortnite’s alien invasion continues with the arrival of mothership kidnappings, UFOs, alien relics, space treasure chests, and ray guns. A limited-time Legendary Quest begins every Wednesday, completing the ongoing character and fish collections!

That’s it for this quest! You can now go ahead and use the Grab-itron or Saucer tractor beam to deliver your tractor to Hayseed’s farm and complete another epic quest this week.

Plus, if you’re procrastinating, don’t forget to complete the lift tour and Superman quests before they disappear from the game.

