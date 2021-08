Frostpunk 2 is under development with 11 bits, but has no release date

Image: 11-bit studio

Frostpunk, a city-building game to survive in a landscape as cold as Chicago in mid-February, is getting a sequel. Developer 11 Bit Studios announced today in a press release. It supports yourself, you never believe in thisFrostpunk2.

Frostpunk 2 is still in the early stages of development, so there is no release date yet. The developers said they would be coming to PC via Steam, Epic, and GOG, but didn’t mention anything about the release of the console. (Frostpunk was first launched for PC in 2018 and made a leap to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One a year and a half later.) Gameplay details are also inadequate.

This is the first trailer for Frostpunk 2. Note that the whole movie is like a movie and doesn’t show the smoothness of the gameplay.

Yes, yes, all this news is put together in a lot of qualifying. Still, for fans of city construction games, just announcing the sequel to Frostpunk is exciting! Frostpunk is a very cool city builder, and 11 Bit said Frostpunk 2 would follow in the footsteps of its predecessor, but with some political mechanics that didn’t exist in the first game. Said.

Frostpunk features a horror confluence. At the height of the Industrial Revolution, volcanoes erupt, the sun dimly darkens, millions die, and the global ice age is upon us. You are tasked with keeping a small number of survivors alive and meticulously maintaining the balance of resources such as coal, wood and food. We also need to be aware of human needs. Citizens are frustrated when they work too hard. If they don’t work well, you won’t have enough resources to keep everyone alive.

Cities: Popular city-building games like Skylines and Surviving Mars can eventually reach stable resource parity that can sustain a significant population, but Frostpunk can’t. Every turn you are forced to make difficult choices. And every turn you will fail. You are always scrambling. That balance works on high beams that are too narrow to stand long.

G / O media may receive fees

In other words, no, Frostpunk is ironically chillless. It is amazing.

Frostpunk is free on Steam until 1:00 pm on August 16th. Then, according to 11 Bit, you’ll need to buy the game to continue playing.

Read more: You have to play the brutal city builder Frostpunk

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://kotaku.com/frostpunk-is-getting-a-sequel-called-frostpunk-2-1847476027 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos