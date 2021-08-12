Will Apple actually release the iPhone 13?Rumors point to Jesus





Rumor has it that Apple’s new iPhone will be called the iPhone 13, but others previously thought it could be called the iPhone 12S.

Andrew Hoyle / CNET

Apple’s next iPhone name remains a mystery until the rumored September event of the tech giant. Is it called the iPhone 12S? iPhone 13? No one knows for sure until Apple announces its smartphone in the fall. But rumors include speculation about the name of the new iPhone.

The July report supports the idea that Apple will move forward with naming conventions, despite other rumors suggesting that Apple may skip number 13 altogether or wait until next year. It seems. According to the Taiwanese publication Economic Daily News, which cites supply chain sources, the tech giant will stick to tradition and use the iPhone 13 for its 2021 lineup. Apple is reported to offer Mini, Pro, and Pro Max versions of the iPhone 13, as well as the iPhone 12 lineup. (The rumored iPhone 13 specs and iPhone 12 specs are as follows.)

Patrick Holland / CNET

Earlier rumors predicted that the iPhone 13 would be the leading candidate for this year’s series, rather than the Monica of Apple’s choice. According to a January Bloomberg article quoting an Apple engineer, the upcoming lineup is planned for minor upgrades only and could be the “S” version of the iPhone 12. Frequently leaking Jon Prosser also pointed out the iPhone 12S. We’ve seen Apple use this naming scheme in the past on the 2015 iPhone 6S, which replaced the 2014 iPhone 6, and on the 2018 iPhone XS, which is a follow-up to the 2017 iPhone X. Still, another report points out that Apple has made a leap to the iPhone, completely excluding “iPhone 13” from its nomenclature, 14 of 2022.

But until Apple holds a marquee event in the fall, it’s unclear which name to use, and the latest rumors don’t always make it clear. Here are some of the reasons why we don’t follow traditional naming conventions:

Currently playing: Watch this: Apple’s 2021 iPhone event may have a date

4:13

The name iPhone13 may be bad for your optics

It is a well-known fact that the association with No. 13 bad luck has a real-world reaction. Ask a real estate developer who is omitting the 13th floor from a skyscraper, a group of couples avoiding marriage on the 13th floor, or a psychologist who treats a patient with the 13th horror.

Apple knows that this unfavorable perception can scare customers and prevent them from buying the iPhone 13. In a June online survey of 3,000 Apple users conducted by trade-in site SellCell, nearly three-quarters of respondents want Apple’s name to be: geniPhone is something other than iPhone13. iPhone2021 was chosen as the most appropriate name and won 38% of the votes.

So far, Apple hasn’t hesitated to brand its product number 13 with releases such as the A13 Bionic chipset and the iOS 13 software update. However, this is a higher stakes branding exercise as we are talking about the iPhone, one of the most popular consumer products to date. A product that generates nearly 50% of Apple’s billion-dollar revenue.

Read more: Apple’s iPhone 12 brings the greatest revenue and profits in the company’s history

The iPhone X (center) released in 2017 is lined up with the iPhone 8 (left) and iPhone 8 Plus (right).

Sarah Tew / CNET iPhone 12S paves the way for major upgrades

By naming the iPhone 12S and skipping the iPhone 13, Apple can also set the stage for a radically designed overhaul when the iPhone 14 or 15 comes out, as it did for the iPhone X. .. You may remember that Apple skipped iPhone 9. Instead, we followed up the 2016 iPhone 7 on the iPhone 8, 8 Plus, and iPhone X. Also, keep in mind that iPhone X has redefined design criteria and paved the way for the modern iPhone.

According to some accounts, the iPhone 14 or 15 (or what Apple decided to call it) could be the company’s long-awaited entry into the world of foldable smartphones. To be clear, I’m not sure if the foldable iPhone will see the light of day, but I hope it will be next year at the earliest. Apple already has a working prototype of a foldable iPhone display, but it hasn’t been confirmed to be available, according to a Bloomberg report released in January. Other outlets, such as Taiwan’s Economic Daily, have identified 2022 as the year in which the foldable iPhone will bear fruit. Well-known Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo pointed out 2023.

Until Apple’s fall event, there is no guarantee of what the iPhone will be named this year. But if you want to know more about what we expect from the Phone 13, the iPhone 12S family, read the summary of the juicy iPhone rumors.

