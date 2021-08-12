Xiaomi duplicates iPad Pro at half price: $ 386





The Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 Pro uses a design that has never been used before, especially not used by fruit-named companies.

Xiaomi

back.

Xiaomi

Camera bump.

Xiaomi

There are speakers on the left and right, and a USB-C port on this side.

Xiaomi

There is a fingerprint sensor on the other side.

Xiaomi

Why is the front camera on the side of the device? This is on the left side where the keyboard is connected.

Xiaomi

We are crazy about these internal photos.

Xiaomi

Of course, there are also pens that you can write and draw on.

Xiaomi

The pen is magnetically attached to the top of the tablet and charges wirelessly.

Xiaomi

Your Android tablet is back, right? After years of neglect, Google recently released several tablet apps and spoke at Google I / O on how to design tablet apps. The Android 12 developer preview also shows that the company is working on a taskbar-like UI for large screens. device. Today, the world’s most popular Android device maker, Xiaomi has released an Android tablet for the first time in three years.

The Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 Pro seems to be a little inspired by Apple’s flagship tablet, the iPad Pro. Xiaomi regularly creates wild, tech-packed designs, but sometimes it goes back to the old way of being Apple’s clone maker. This is one of those times.

The company’s new tablet is a relatively high-end with an 11-inch, 120 Hz, 25601600 LCD and a Snapdragon 870 SoC (a 7nm chip with four Cortex A77 cores and four Cortex A55 cores). The base unit comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, with options for 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It has an 8600 mAh battery, NFC, a side fingerprint reader / power button, Wi-Fi 6 support, a USB-C port, and a whopping 8 speakers, all split on the left and right. Both the frame and back are made of aluminum and the tablet weighs 515g.

Part of the design that can complain is the front camera on the left side of the device in landscape mode, so it’s not very useful for landscape video calls. The placement is particularly strange as keyboard accessories, side speakers, and side fingerprint readers all facilitate sideways use as the primary mode. The reason the camera is misaligned could be the support for a pen accessory that uses the top edge of the tablet (sideways) to magnetically connect and charge wirelessly.

Cloning Apple is certainly a bad habit for Xiaomi, but the company maintains that good habit and releases decent hardware at a low price. The Mi Pad 5 Pro costs RMB 2,499 (about $ 386), about $ 799, about half the price of the entry-level 11-inch iPad Pro. There is also a cellular version, the Mi Pad 5 Pro 5G, which probably has a better primary rear camera (50MP vs. 13MP). That’s about $ 540, about half the price of the $ 1,000 cellular iPad Pro. Xiaomi also sells iPad-style accessories like the $ 62 keyboard, which is much cheaper than the $ 300 Magic keyboard for the iPad. The stylus sells for about $ 62 and smokes an Apple Pencil for $ 129 in price. There are probably a million ways the iPad Pro is faster and more sophisticated than Xiaomi’s products, but for half the price, many consumers will think it’s close enough.

At this time, all of these prices are converted from RMB, as the device is currently only sold in China. However, this is where all Xiaomi devices start, usually with a wider range of deployments.

