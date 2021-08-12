Apple changes Eddy Cue’s job title to focus on company services





Apple has made minor changes to the position of Senior Vice President Eddy Cue to focus more on its current service portfolio rather than older software.

Cue’s official position is now “Senior Vice President of Services” rather than SVP of Internet Software and Services. In addition, Cue’s description on the page has been updated to focus on new services such as Apple TV + and Apple Music while removing older software such as iTunes.

A small tweak to Apple’s leadership web page was first discovered by 9to5Mac. Cue’s new job description focuses on the company’s services.

Eddy oversees all of Apple’s services, including Apple Music, Apple News, Apple Podcasts, Apple TV app, Apple TV +, Apple Pay, Apple Card, Maps, Search Ads, Apple’s iCloud service, and Apple’s productivity and creativity. doing. App. Eddy’s team has a proven track record of building and enhancing world-class services that meet and exceed the high expectations of Apple’s customers, giving creators and storytellers the opportunity to provide creative vision to people around the world. Is provided.

The previous work description has been removed from the web page.

Eddy oversees Apple’s industry-leading content stores, including the iTunes Store, Apple Music, Apple Pay, maps, search advertising, Apple’s innovative iCloud service, and Apple’s productivity and creativity apps. Eddy also leads a newly created team responsible for developing all aspects of Apple’s global video programming. Eddy’s team has a strong track record of building and enhancing online services to meet and exceed the high expectations of Apple’s customers.

Cue first joined Apple in 1989 and has been responsible for the company’s software and services for many years. In 2018, executive profiles suggested that his responsibilities were overextending him.

Apple’s services have become an integral part of the company’s overall business model, and some analysts believe that Apple’s services could ultimately become Apple’s major growth driver.

In its last earnings announcement, Apple reported that its services segment set a new quarterly record, generating $ 17.5 billion in revenue and a 33% year-on-year growth. But Apple executives have characterized the growth as extraordinary. They expect strong results in the future, but believe it will be at a more average speed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://appleinsider.com/articles/21/08/12/apple-changes-eddy-cues-job-title-to-focus-on-the-companys-services The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos