Windows 11 is getting updated Snipping Tool, Calculator, and Email apps





Microsoft has improved some of the built-in apps available in Windows 11. DevChannel’s Windows Insider can now test new updates for Snipping Tool, Calculator, Email, and Calendar apps. Some updates are minor, but all are designed to match the new visual style of Windows 11.

Microsoft is replacing the traditional Snipping Tool and Snip & Sketch apps in Windows 11 with the new Snipping Tool app, which combines the best features of both apps. Win + Shift + S keyboard shortcuts are the main way to take screenshots in Windows 11 and activate a snipping menu with various options for selecting the content for which you want to take a screenshot.

Dark mode has been added to the updated Snipping Tool.Image: Microsoft

Once the screenshot is taken, the Snipping Tool will include editing options such as crops and annotations. Microsoft has finally added a dark mode to Snipping Tool, which matches the Windows 11 theme.

Microsoft is also updating its Windows 11 email and calendar apps to match the new visual style of the operating system. We’ve added rounded corners and other tweaks to achieve the look and feel of Windows 11, says Dave Grochocki, Senior Program Manager Leader for the Windows Inbox App.

Updated email app for Windows 11. Image: Microsoft updated calendar app.Image: Microsoft

The Calculator app in Windows 11 also has some minor improvements that allow you to set a different theme for the theme you’re using in other parts of Windows. Microsoft has also rewritten the calculator in C # to help developers improve GitHub.

Finally, Windows 11 testers can now try one-on-one group audio or video calls with Microsoft Teams. You can also share your screen just like a regular Microsoft Teams app.

These are not the only apps that will be updated for Windows 11. Grochockis’ blog post is even more bullied as Microsoft is (probably) trying to complete Windows 11 in time for the October release.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theverge.com/2021/8/12/22622012/microsoft-windows-11-snipping-tool-mail-calculator-calendar-app-updates The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos