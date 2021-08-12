Calculators, email and other embedded apps get Windows 11 model changes in the latest beta





Andrew Cunningham

Microsoft is giving some core apps Windows 11 treatment in the next Insider Preview build for the following operating systems: Email, calendars, calculators, and Snipping Tool have all been revamped, and if you’re running the latest Insider Preview, you’ll be able to get these updates from within the Windows Store app today.

Mail, calendar, and calculator changes seem to be largely superficial, with the square corners of Windows 8 and 10 ejected, giving it a soft, rounded look that fits the rest of the operating system. One “new” app is an improved version of Snipping Tool that integrates the functionality of the old Snipping Tool with the Windows 10 Snip & Sketch app (this update has the useful side effect of finally getting rid of annoying messages. Disappears every time you open it).

The new Snipping Tool updates the UI of its predecessor, the Windows 7 era, while integrating the functionality of the Windows 10 replication Snip & Sketch tool.

The annotation tool has a modern look instead of Windows 7-y.

Microsoft

The calculator app can do all the fancy things you’ve done before with the help of round buttons.

Microsoft

The new email app has also been redesigned without making many other changes.

Microsoft

Same as above calendar.

Microsoft

The new Snipping Tool has buttons for changing the type of screenshot you’re trying to take and whether to delay it or not. Annotation tools for screenshots have also been improved (older ones were stuck in the Windows 7 era). Snip & Sketch users can continue to access its handy UI using the Windows + Shift + S keyboard shortcuts.

advertisement

The new app will first be deployed to Windows Insider on the less stable DevChannel. Microsoft began releasing Windows 11 builds to a more stable beta channel in late July. If you want to use these new features in a state-of-the-art Windows iteration, you have to wait. You can change the channel at any time from the Windows Update section of the Settings app.

As with all Insider Preview builds so far, Microsoft hasn’t yet applied the new security requirements for Windows 11, so most computers running Windows 10 will continue to run the new Windows 11 builds and these updated apps. can.

