GTA 3, Vice City & San Andreas remastered for Switch, PS5, Xbox





Image: Rockstar Games / Kotaku

After months of rumors and speculation, Kotaku learned from sources that Rockstar Games may be remastering three classic Grand Theft Auto games. Currently, these games are likely to be released later this fall for a number of platforms, including the portable Nintendo Switch.

Over the past year, rumors have swirled on Twitter, Reddit, and various bulletin boards that rock stars have been working on remakes and remasters of the classic PS2 era Grand Theft Auto titles. These rumors came when Rockstar’s parent company Take-Two Interactive used DMCA Removal to remove the classic GTA mod from the Internet and announced that publishers are developing three remastered games. Only became popular. Kotaku can’t confirm exactly what all of these teased remaster titles are, but it confirms details from three sources that GTA remasters are currently in the final stages of development. You can check by.

Kotaku has contacted Rockstar about these remastered games and future GTA re-releases. But so far, our sources have a proven track record of warning about GTA Online and Red Dead Online updates weeks ago, if not months ago.

According to these sources, Rockstar is actively developing remastered versions of Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto Motorcycles City, and Grand Theft Auto San Andreas. All three games have been remastered using Unreal Engine, with a mix of old and new graphics. The visuals reminded us of a significantly modified version of the classic GTA title, according to one source who claimed to have seen the game snippets in action. The game UI has also been updated, but retains the same classic style. No details about gameplay are shared, but Kotaku is said to be trying to keep these remastered titles as faithful as possible to GTA games in the PS2 era.

Sources have confirmed that Rockstar Dundee, a Scottish outpost and one of the company’s latest studios, is leading the development of the remastered game. According to another source, the studio is not only involved in the remastering, but also in the development of the next-generation GTAV port that Rockstar plans to launch later this year. This is consistent with what we heard last year after the studio was acquired by Rockstar Games. Prior to becoming Rockstar Dundee, the studio was a Ruffian game, previously working on Crackdown 2 and Crackdown 3 to help develop the Master Chief collection.

Image: Rockstar Games / Kotaku

Plans for these remastered GTA titles have shifted significantly from last year as a result of the ongoing covid-19 pandemic and may continue to do so until officially announced. Initially, these re-releases were supposed to be packaged together and offered to players who purchased the next generation ports of GTAV and GTA Online as a kind of bonus or a gift of appreciation from Rockstar. Later, the plan was changed and the remastered trilogy was scheduled to be released earlier this year. However, the plan has changed again and remastered titles will be available in late October or early November for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S, Switch, PC, Stadia, and mobile phones. It’s a schedule.

PC and mobile ports are likely to slip next year as Rockstar first focused on console port development. Some might expect Rockstar to space these releases, but if each game doesn’t release on its 20th anniversary, sources say this isn’t the current plan. Instead, all three games seem to be released in one collected package that can only be sold digitally.

For fans who are more interested in remastering and re-releasing other classic rock star games, sources say rock stars plan to develop new ports for games like Red Dead Redemption. That is. But the future of these remastered games depends on how well these first re-releases sell.

However, for now, Rockstar is focusing on getting these three remastered Grand Theft Auto games out of the door along with the GTAV next-generation port. Dundee is a leader in development, and many other studios across Rockstars’ vast team network are also involved in both projects. According to one source, everyone who shifts to support these titles is one of the main reasons why Red Dead Online is getting less and less updated. But if all this goes well, it could be a very exciting year for fans of classic GTA games.

