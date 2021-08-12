Apex Legends Season 10 Best Landing Spot





While playing Apex Legends Season 10, we’ve concluded on all three maps of the game the best landing points you and your team should visit.

Apex Legends Season 10 is becoming one of the most popular and successful seasons to date. Even some popular Warzone players are enjoying Apex with a great addition to Seer’s Legends roster and an update to World’s Edge that makes the map feel fresh.

Season 10 is also the first season in which all three maps are rotated for public games, so the best spots to land on each of these maps are:

Season 10 Best Apex Legends Landing Point

At Apex Legends, it’s not just about choosing the best weapons and legends. It is also important to know the map and land where it turns out to be useful.

Some spots are better than others in terms of loot, while others are better at positioning and rotation. This guide will show you one of the best landing points for each of the three maps, World Edge, Kings Canyon, and Olympus. This allows the team to win more games.

Olympus water

Icarus is the new location for Season 9 Olympus, featuring a huge ship infested with plants from another world. This is a great place for loot. Especially if you find a bridge keycard that gives you access to the front of a ship that contains rare loot.

In addition, this location is also great for positioning. It’s between quite a few places, but it’s heavily covered and even has some advantages over solar arrays.

Word Edge Trial

The Bloodhound trial was introduced in Season 4 and is one of the best landing points for Apex Legends for loot and positioning in Season 10. This place has its own way to get higher loot by activating the trial in the center of the place.

Players must kill the Prowler that appears there and go through a three-round trial. Doing so will give players access to three small loot vaults that increase the rarity of the item as they pass through the round.

Players often get rare loot such as legendary backpacks. Legendary backpacks bring down teammates back with additional health and shields. Players can not only get big loot here by defeating Prowler and completing the trial, but it’s also a great place to spin and choose a battle with either a countdown or a skyhook. ..

Kings Canyon Crash Site

Kings Canyon received a major update in Season 8. This hijacked the caustic town on the south side of the map and implemented a great new location on the north side. The crash site, believe it or not, is a huge place with a crashed spaceship that holds a large amount of loot.

Unless the team is contested on the spot, the player can spread to three different landing points on the crashed ship, and the team can get enough loot for each member.

There is the best loot in the center of the ship, but there are also large loot and explosive holds on the other side under the ship and in small buildings, and players need to explode with weapons.

Well, you have it, Season 10: The best Apex Legends landing point for you and your team in Emergency. If you missed Mirage Voyage, check out the article about developers discussing whether it can be seen again outside the arena.

Image Credit: Respawn Entertainment

