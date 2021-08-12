Google bans apps from using location tracking tools that sell user data





Angela Lang / CNET

Google said Thursday that it had taken steps against the company that sold the location data of Android users.

The company, called SafeGraph, sold software developers a dataset obtained by embedding SafeGraph code in an app. According to a Motherboard survey, one of the company’s clients was the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which collected data as part of its efforts to respond to the coronavirus pandemic.

Google said it sent a 7-day warning in June to all apps running SafeGraph. The app had to remove the code that helped collect SafeGraph data. Otherwise, you will face enforcement on the Google Play Marketplace.

SafeGraph and CDC did not respond to the request for comment.

The news comes from lawmakers criticizing major tech companies for accessing user data. Earlier this year, Oregon Democrat Ron Weiden passed a bill requiring law enforcement agencies to obtain court orders before obtaining personal information from third-party brokers. I submitted it to.

Google has been blown back in the past on how its apps process location data. Last year, the search giant was hit by a consumer fraud case by Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich. The proceedings were filed in response to a 2018 investigation by Associated Press that scrutinized Google’s location data practices on mobile phones running its mobile operating system, Android. The press reported that Google was still tracking people’s whereabouts, even if they turned off a setting called location history.

If that setting is paused, the company keeps track of where the user went, but the app doesn’t keep track of where the user was on the Google Maps timeline. However, users can pause location tracking by turning off other settings called web and app activity.

