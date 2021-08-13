Airbnb revenues outperform pre-pandemic results, but forecasts may not last long





Not only has Airbnb Inc. made a dramatic recovery from last year’s pandemic slowdown, but it’s also performing better than it was before the COVID-19 overturned everything.

Airbnb ABNB, + 2.02%, reported Thursday that second-quarter revenues nearly quadrupled from $ 335 million in the year-ago quarter to $ 1.3 billion, surpassing analysts’ expectations of $ 1.26 billion. Did. This is a 299% increase over the previous year and a 10% increase from the second quarter of 2019.

The total book value rose to $ 13.4 billion, smashing past analysts’ expectations of $ 11.56 billion. This was a 320% year-on-year increase and a 37% improvement over the second quarter of 2019. The number of nights and experiences booked decreased by 1% from the same period in 2019, but increased by 197% from the previous year to 83.1 million.

Airbnb also reduced its losses from $ 576 million ($ 2.18 per share) in the year-ago quarter to $ 68 million (11 cents per share). Adjusted EBITDA is $ 217 million, which includes equity-based compensation and other costs. Analysts surveyed by FactSet predicted a loss of $ 264 million, or 36 cents per share.

Accommodation reservation company stocks initially rose about 3% after Thursday’s business hours and then fell into the negative territory. Stock prices rose 2% in regular sessions to close at $ 151.15 and then fell almost 5% at 6:30 pm ET.

Airbnb, a platform for booking homes and apartments, has recently surpassed Expedia Group Inc. EXPE (+ 0.17%) and Booking Holdings Inc. BKNG (-0.32%), the largest competitors in online travel booking, and is second in recent years. Quarterly revenue and total bookings remained below 2019 levels.

Brian Chesky, Airbnb’s CEO, said in a statement that Airbnb is leading the rebound of travel. In his earnings announcement, he said he was bullish on what was coming, especially when cross-border travel came back.

Chief Financial Officer Dave Stevenson added that Airbnb has taken a share of traditional accommodation in a phone call saying that stays of seven days or more make up 50% of company accommodation.

However, like Expedia and Booking, Airbnb said it continued to be uncertain about not providing specific third-quarter guidance for pandemics and delta variants, but it improved significantly year-over-year. Is expected.

In a letter to shareholders, Airbnb expects third-quarter 2021 earnings to be record highs and adjusted EBITDA dollars and margins to be the highest ever. The company expects bookings to increase year by year, but to decline from the second quarter of this year and the same period in 2019.

The big headline is the Delta issue, Wedbush Securities analyst James Hardiman told MarketWatch. He said Airbnb is in a better position than its competitors because it offers alternative accommodation, but said the company’s third-quarter bookings were expected to exceed 2019 levels.

Hardiman said it would take a long cross-border trip to get back.

Airbnb’s share has risen 2% year-to-date, while the S & P 500 Index SPX, + 0.30%, has risen nearly 19% so far this year.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.marketwatch.com/story/airbnb-earnings-outperform-pre-pandemic-results-but-forecast-suggests-it-may-not-last-11628798982 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos