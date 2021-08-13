Boeing Starliner’s clogged valve puts a test flight on an important space station on hold





Boeing’s Starliner capsules are still under repair as the company is working to figure out what’s happening with the failed valve.

After numerous delays, the Boeing team continued to work “24 hours a day” to fix the valve problem that caused the aircraft, and Starliner was in Orbital Flight Test 2 (OFT) to the International Space Station. -2) No new launch date has been set for the mission. The company said in a statement today (August 12) that it has continued to postpone lift-offs last week. So far, the team has repaired nine of the 13 problematic valves in Craft.

“In the last few days, our team has spent the time needed to safely access and test affected valves,” said John Volmer, vice president and program manager at Starliner, in a statement. , The launch window did not allow us to determine our pace. “

Just before the Starliner was launched on July 30, NASA and Boeing pushed the launch on August 3, after the first delay caused by a malfunction of Russia’s arriving Nauka module at the International Space Station. Hours before an indefinite delay when an engineer discovers a problem with a valve in Starliner’s propulsion system. They found a problem with the 13 valves that didn’t open as designed.

On August 9, the company issued a statement sharing that the mission team had returned seven of the 13 problematic valves to their intended state. Applying electrical and thermal techniques to encourage and order them to open. ” “Currently, similar technology is being applied to four valves that remain closed,” they added.

However, the cause of the valve failure is still unknown.

The Boeing team is working to bring the CST-100 Starliner’s propulsion system back to a number of oxidant valves, but at the same time working with NASA and Aerojet Rocketdyne partners during a pre-launch check. We have identified the cause of the valve problem found in. ” Read the statement.

The Starliner is Boeing’s hopeful astronaut taxi. The spacecraft was developed under a contract awarded by NASA’s Commercial Space Program, and SpaceX and its Crew Dragon Capsule were developed together. OFT-2 will be the second attempt by an unmanned spacecraft to test-flight to a station after its first mission, OFT-1, failed to reach the orbital laboratory in December 2019.

According to NASA officials, Starliner will stay at the space station for 5-10 days before returning to Earth. After the OFT-2 mission was successfully completed, Boeing said it would launch a human crew on the space station in a capsule. Previously, the company aimed to launch its first manned starliner mission by the end of this year.

However, there is currently no OFT-2 launch date prior to the final crew launch.

“The company will work with NASA and the United Launch Alliance to identify new launch dates when the spacecraft is ready,” the statement said.

If the Starliner is not launched immediately, the spacecraft will lose space on the space station to the SpaceX Dragon cargo ship, which is currently scheduled to launch on August 28 and will take up to two months to dock at the station. There is a possibility. To complicate matters, the United Launch Alliance (ULA), where the Atlas V rocket launches an OFT-2 mission, may also be engrossed in another Atlas V launch for the U.S. Space Force in early September. ..

