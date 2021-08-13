Airbnb, DoorDash Report Revenues as COVID Threatens to Slow IRL Economy (again) – TechCrunch





Homestay giant Airbnb and on-demand delivery concerns DoorDash today reported quarterly results after Bell.

Both companies were significantly affected by the onset of COVID-19. Airbnb broke the hatch by raising a large amount of capital when earnings collapsed during the early blockade in 2020. The company recovered over the years, leading to a final IPO.

In contrast, DoorDash simply managed the incredible 2020 because people were at home and ordered. Now that we received both reports on the same day, let’s summarize them and see how COVID affects (and may affect) results.

Airbnb second quarter

Airbnb reported revenue of $ 1.3 billion in the second quarter. This is comparable to the second quarter of 2020 results of $ 335 million and the total revenue of the second quarter of 2019 of $ 1.21 billion. In terms of percentages, Airbnb’s revenue increased 299% from levels in the second quarter of 2020 and 10% from what it managed in the same period of 2019.

Analysts expected revenues of $ 1.23 billion during this period.

Airbnb lost $ 68 million in the quarter, calculating all costs. The company’s adjusted EBITDA, a significantly modified profit metric, reached $ 217 million in the quarter. Operating cash for the second quarter of 2021 was $ 791 million. In the future, Airbnb’s earnings outlook is as follows.

[We] Revenues in the third quarter of 2021 are the highest quarterly revenues ever and are expected to achieve the highest adjusted EBITDA dollars and margins ever.

How did the market digest Airbnb’s higher-than-expected growth, increased adjusted profits, lower net losses, huge cash generation, and record third-quarter earnings expectations? By bidding the stock lower. Airbnb is about 4.5% off overtime trading.

Messed up? Investors may also be worried from the following note from the company, and the guidance section of the earnings letter.

In the short term, the impact of COVID-19 and the introduction and spread of new variants of the virus, including the delta variant, are expected to continue to affect overall travel behavior, including how and when guests book and cancel. Will be done. As a result, year-over-year comparisons of reserved nights and experiences with GBV continue to be more volatile and non-linear.

The third quarter of 2021 looks great for Airbnb, but the ongoing pandemic seems to slow or slow future growth. There are official indicators of reduced travel rates that can affect Airbnb.

Compared to where Airbnb was a year ago, the company’s second-quarter results and third-quarter forecasts are impressive. But that doesn’t mean it’s entirely out of the COVID forest.

DoorDash Q2

Although COVID friction in the market in the second quarter of 2021 was generally low, DoorDash was able to set a record for orders and the value of those orders. In the three months to June 30, 2021, on-demand food delivery companies had an order value (marketplace GOV) of $ 10.46 billion and total revenue of $ 1.24 billion. The number of GOVs in the market was 70% higher than in the second quarter of 2020, and DoorDash’s revenue increased by 83%.

DoorDash easily exceeded expectations, as investors expected the company to invest $ 1.08 billion in total revenue.

How profitable was DoorDash this quarter? DoorDash was generally unprofitable with a net loss of $ 102 million. Under adjusted EBITDA terms, DoorDash made a profit of $ 113 million in the second quarter of 2021. This isn’t too bad given that Uber can’t achieve the same feat in its food delivery business. DoorDash’s net profit was worse than it was managed in the second quarter of 2020, while adjusted EBITDA improved.

DoorDash’s share is about 3.5% off overtime trading.

Why? It’s not completely clear. DoorDash predicts that “Marketplace GOV in the third quarter will range from $ 9.3 billion to $ 9.8 billion and adjusted EBITDA in the third quarter will range from $ 0 million to $ 100 million.” Sure, it’s slightly below the number of GOVs in the second quarter, but expectations for GOVs are also more modest, as investors expected DoorDash to make less money in the third quarter than in the second quarter. I think it was.

Is COVID the answer? COVID-19 references in the company’s revenue documents tend to address past results and historical efforts to provide relief to restaurants that use DoorDash for ordering and delivery. So there isn’t much juice to squeeze there. However, the company said towards the end of the report:

We believe that the widespread aging of omnichannel to local commerce is still in its infancy. However, the size and fragmentation of local commerce suggests that the problems to be solved will be more difficult, the coordination between internal and external stakeholders will be more complex, and the vector of competitive threats will increase. I am. At the same time, we expect the pace of change in consumer behavior to slow compared to the pace of unusual changes in recent quarters.

Simplify it: DoorDash anticipates slowing future growth, a more complex business environment, and intensifying competition as it enters new markets. We don’t think it’s a more exciting combination for investors.

