Review: 2021 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifolio





Since production began in 2016, the Stelvio (essentially a crossover SUV version of the Julia sports sedan) has become Alfa Romeo’s best-selling model.

That’s not really amazing. First, crossover SUVs dominate new car sales, second only to the second most domineering full-size pickup truck on the market. But second, let’s say that all other vehicles that Alpha has built in the last decade … are “niche.”

For example, 4C appeals to the following people: Numbers. “

Second, there is Julia, who is beautiful, fast and glamorous in the world of sports sedans, but has to walk right next to the BMW 3 Series to buy. This is a little tricky (obviously until this year).

However, the standard Stelvio offers all the general practicality of a crossover SUV, with all the elegant Italian styling you would expect from a vehicle assembled in Cassino, Italy.

Indeed, it’s only about 116.1 cu. Freight space feet, Stelvio is not the most practical SUV on the market. And to be honest, the rear feet are also a little pathetic.

However, with traction of up to 3,000 pounds, all-wheel drive, a hands-free power lift gate, and a ground clearance of about 8 inches, it’s not hopelessly unrealistic.

Inside, the cabin soaks you in a luxurious European design. Unlike the old Alphas, the interior actually feels like an Italian designer product. The design language itself is not busy, sensual and winding.

It’s surprisingly smart in some places. For example, the smartphone charger is hidden in front of the center console’s storage so that it doesn’t interfere with the design language of what the driver sees in front. In addition, it feels like all the surfaces are covered in perfect wood grain — even calfskin leather (which, if not, could have fooled me). Not only is it “soft to the touch”, it is also velveteen.

The infotainment system is surprisingly easy to navigate using either the 8.8-inch touch screen itself or the navigation wheel on the center console behind the gear selector. A large navigation icon appears on the home screen of the 8.8-inch display, reducing the time it takes your eyes to leave the road and select a feature.

The optional Harmon Kardon speaker is superbly loud and remains fidelity at any volume (not surprising here as the Harmon Kardon speaker was consistently the best of the new cars I’ve driven).

However, there are some alpha quirks here. Paddle shifters, for example, are works of art in their own right, but they are too large to get in the way of turn signals and wiper stock. Are you curious to see the paddles perfectly aligned with the steering wheel and disappear when you look straight at the wheel? Still yes, a little.

In addition, the indicator is a dual-phase unit that is somehow more grumpy and indecisive than what is found on BMW. And I couldn’t understand the wiper settings for the rest of my life. As far as I know, there were about 6 “basically nothing” modes interrupted by a single high-end “dance rave” mode.

Also, driver assistance is painfully annoying. Even if you suggest a lane departure, it’s a good idea to turn off the lane departure immediately, as you’ll probably like the Italian elders at your cousin’s wedding.

So it’s elegant, special and flashy. Everything you want in an Italian car.

Starting at $ 53,690, Stelvio is an accessible way to experience the luxury of luxury Italy with everyday practicality. Believe in that pamphlet.

But that’s why you should buy the base Stelvio, and definitely not the fire-breathing quadrifolio version.

Indeed, the Quadrifoglio’s horsepower is almost double that of the standard version, or 505 horsepower compared to the standard Stelvio’s 280 horsepower. But it also costs almost twice as much. The tested Stelvio “Quad” arrived for over $ 106,000.

In addition, fuel efficiency will be significantly reduced. The Quadrifoglio average is 12.3 compared to the base model 9.6.

And while the high-performance Brembo braking system on Quadrifoglio may look cool, it makes an ungodly noise when it’s cold or trying to get over traffic. To be honest, it sounds like you’re actively stroking an over-inflated latex balloon, and the feeling of moving across the vehicle feels the same.

Now, all of these are concessions that allow Quadrifoglio to accelerate faster than the Dodge Challenger Hellcat (faster in some tests) and orbit the Nürburgring in 7 minutes 51.7 seconds than the BMW M2 competition.

It’s all very, very impressive. But in the real world, you can’t really use it all.

In fact, on the street, putting Quadrifoglio in “race” mode is a miserable recipe. The suspension is mercilessly stiff, the throttle is twisted too much, and the steering feels like it’s coming out of the bar’s bathroom after having too many key bumps.

All of this is a great feature for a dedicated truck monster, but for an SUV it’s a fortress of practicality and accessibility … it’s totally pointless.

Yes, Quadrifoglio is fast. And the V6 with twin turbocharger is an absolute masterpiece of the engine. Afra has long argued that it was their own design and definitely not a Ferrari-derived engine. But when you put your foot in it and hear the upshift crackling and banging, it’s very hard to deny that it has the same Ferrari magic.

A car with this engine, a suitable sports car would be great. In fact, I hope this engine will be used in short wheelbase, rear-wheel drive, two-door Dodge vehicles. Screw in the “HEMI” Cuda. I want a “Quad” Cuda.

Faster than Hellcat, Boomer is very tasty and upset. Dodge, just do it. You know we want our sweet and sweet newly discovered millennial disposable income.

The problem isn’t necessarily the presence of an incredibly powerful engine, sticky tires, or performance brakes. That is the fact that they are present in crossover SUVs.

And since the problem with crossover SUVs is basically a stilt car, the actual driving experience is very numb, no matter how much racing technology is designed to violate the laws of physics and smash statistics. ..

The same is true for all these supersport SUVs. They are not a substitute for sports cars. No matter how fast they made them. Speed ​​without engagement is meaningless. And if you need to make your car so hardcore that you can’t use it on the road … why make it an SUV?

Again, the problem here is actually the asking price.

Quadrifoglio is basically $ 50,000 above the basic Stelvio sticker price. If it was $ 15,000, or even $ 25,000, you might say, “What do you know, it’s a laugh, you should do it.”

But the truth is that you can buy yourself a standard Stelvio as a daily driver (and you should also), and only another summer at the price of one Stelvio Quadrifoglio You can buy toys-and if you do, you will be much happier.

$ 106,000 is a lot of money to hurt your comfort, and even if you can get both cheaper, you can’t enjoy it.

The vehicle was provided to the writer by the car manufacturer. Content and vehicle evaluation were not subject to approval.

2021 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifolio

Body style: 5-door, medium-sized SUV

Drive system: Front engine four-wheel drive, 8-speed automatic transmission

Engine: 2.9 liters, PDI V6 with twin turbocharger, stop / start (505 hp, 443 lb-ft torque)

Fuel economy: (Premium) 13.9 / 10.3 / 12.3 L / 100km City / Expressway / Complex

Towing rating: 3,000 lbs. (maximum)

Price: $ 106,030 (tested) including destination fee taxes and options

Website: Alfa Romeo Stelvio

