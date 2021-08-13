Galaxy Buds 2 vs. Live, Plus & Pro: What’s the difference?





CNN —

Samsung’s new Galaxy Bad 2 is here and they are great. The problem is that it’s also Samsung’s fourth set of wireless earphones released within two years, joining the Galaxy Buds +, Galaxy Buds Live, and Galaxy Buds Pro.

Messed up? We do not blame you. Let’s help.

We’ve loved almost every incarnation of Samsung Galaxy Buds, but each has some important differences, some with active noise canceling (ANC) and some not, and it works well on the iPhone. Is only for certain Buds. So if you’re trying to understand the difference between Plus and Pro (or wondering which sprout looks like a bean), it’s explained below.

Jacob Chlor / CNN

You want the cheapest Galaxy Bad there. The Galaxy Buds + have been technically replaced by the Galaxy Buds 2 in Samsung’s current lineup, but they’re about a year and a half ago and are still a pretty good set of earphones. They sound good, are very comfortable, and have an ambient noise mode that helps you hear the surrounding sounds better while interfering with the music, like Samsung’s more expensive buds. And since they’re on the way, you can usually get them at a super-cheap price (only $ 99 at the time of writing this article).

You need something that works the same on iOS and Android. Unlike Samsung’s recent Galaxy Buds, Galaxy Buds + has full app support on both iOS (via the Galaxy Buds app) and Android (via the Galaxy Wearable app). This means you can switch between different sound presets, customize controls, and switch between ambient noise features, whether you’re using an iPhone or Android device.

Mike Andronico / CNN

You need a nice looking (and most comfortable) Galaxy Buds. Samsung has the knack for making attractive buds that are easy on the ears, but the Galaxy Buds 2 is better than any other bud in the design department. These egg-shaped earphones are the perfect combination of stylishness and delicacy, slimmer than Buds Pro and less noticeable rounded design than bean-shaped Buds Live. They come in several beautiful colors, including lavender and olives, on top of more traditional white and graphite. It’s also Samsung’s lightest earphone ever, with silicone eartips that can be worn for hours at a time.

You are an Android user who wants many features at a reasonable price. Galaxy Buds 2 is especially ideal for those with Android phones who need to use the Samsung Galaxy Wearable app. With this software, you can take advantage of some of Buds 2’s most useful features, such as customizing controls, running fit tests, and adjusting ambient noise and ANC modes. (Yes, these $ 149 buds have ANC, but they’re not stars.) Buds 2 successfully pairs with the iPhone via Bluetooth (using onboard controls to switch between ANC and ambient noise. You can) but you need an Android phone to get the most out of them.

Jacob Chlor / CNN

You need a pair of earphones that you can really see clearly. The bean-shaped design of the Galaxy Buds Lives was the subject of many internet memes when it was first published, but it has some appeal. These unique buds are the most comfortable in Samsung and don’t look unpleasant once you hear them. They are also the only Galaxy Bads that come in black, red and white, plus the fascinating Mystic Bronze (matching last year’s Galaxy Note 20 Ultra).

You need cheap buds that are platform agnostic. Like the Galaxy Buds +, Galaxy Buds Live can be used in companion apps on both iPhone and Android devices, allowing you to fine-tune the sound of your music, customize controls, and switch ANCs through the equalizer. Please note that the ANC of these buds is barely noticeable and does not have the ambient noise feature of the other lineups.

Michael Andronico / CNN

You are willing to pay for ANC and many features. The $ 199 (but often sold at a lower price) Galaxy Buds Pro is the most premium member of the Buds family and you get what you pay for. These buds feature the most sophisticated ANC and ambient sound modes of the entire lineup, each providing multiple levels of intensity while ensuring both noise blocking and capture. This is in addition to Samsung’s usual software features such as a sound equalizer for calling Samsung’s virtual assistant, customizable controls, and hands-free Bixby controls (sorry, you don’t need to replace them with the Google Assistant here). ..

You are using an Android phone. Like the Galaxy Buds 2, many useful software features in Buds Pro are limited to the Galaxy Wearable app for Android only. Even when paired with an iPhone, you can still use the on-ear controls to switch between ANC mode and ambient noise mode, but you can’t customize the buds.

You care about on-ear controls (and purple). We’ve found that the Galaxy Buds lineup has fairly grumpy touch controls overall, some models are too touch-sensitive, and others aren’t well accepted. Buds Pro responds well to different combinations of taps to control music playback and activate noise cancellation in most cases. And if you prioritize color options, Buds Pro has an attractive phantom violet in addition to black and white. And yes, it matches the Galaxy S21 and S21 +.

There is no mistake in any version of Galaxy Bad. They all sound great, are extremely comfortable and offer a fairly strong battery life. Those looking for the cheapest option out there should opt for Buds + or Buds Live. These are also the best bet when using an iPhone. The $ 149 Galaxy Buds 2 is a sweet spot for most Android users, while the $ 199 Buds Pro offers slightly better features for those who want to pay.

