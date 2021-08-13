Twitch tries to curb “gambling meta” by banning promotions, but some streamers say that’s not enough





Twitch is currently preventing streamers from sharing referral codes and links to gambling websites due to the rise of what is called “Gambameta” and growing tensions among streamers over its existence.

While gambling streams have been around for some time, Gambameta has seen a boom in sponsored streams from some of Twitch’s most famous faces. Its recent adoption has normalized platform practices. People like Tyler “Trainwrecks” Niknam and Flix “xQc” Lengyel have spent hours spinning virtual slot machines. According to TwitchTracker, xQc has stopped streaming gambling because of addiction, but Trainwrecks has been streaming for nearly 600 hours in the “slots” category since April.

All of these virtual slots behave in much the same way. Some are Egyptian themed, others are similar to Candy Crush. The streamer’s face camera sits sideways and lets the slot tell the whole story. Chat is usually a jumble of meaningless messages, hype, or requests to switch to another slot game. It’s basically a one-hour ad on a gambling site, separated by a referral code looming on the stream for your viewers to use.

It’s unclear if these streams are coming from the pockets of the gambling site or from the streamer itself. Anyway, slot streaming seems to be lucrative, at least for streamers with a large audience. In July, Trainwrecks told YouTuber H3H3 that the referral code alone earned $ 250,000 and made “nothing.”

The gambling boom on Twitch has sparked a great deal of controversy among the small star circles on the site. Streamers such as Pokimane, Asmongold, Cr1TiKaL, and Clint Stevens have pointed out the potentially detrimental consequences of beautifying gambling for Twitch’s underage viewers.

“Twitch needs to ban gambling streams altogether,” Asmongold tweeted in June. “The amount of bullshit and pitfalls this will create in the next six months will mess up websites in many ways we haven’t noticed yet.”

Mutahar “SomeOrdinaryGamers” Anas also asked the streamers and viewers “why they are losing”. [their] Tired of ASMR yoga when unregulated gambling is very open. “

“Telling unregulated gambling sites to stream viewers, who may or may not be underage, and engrossing them in nasty addiction is the most sneaky thing I’ve ever seen.” He tweeted in July.

Defense comes primarily from people who are already working on sponsored casino streams, including Trainwrecks themselves. “The way I gamble is the most real and transparent thing you’ll see,” he tweeted in June. “I show my withdrawal / deposit address. I gamble in every game I play. I really love gambling, so I gamble offstream.” Gambling to viewers on a regular basis He often does so when he is gambling himself, even though he tells him not to.

It’s a fierce controversy between gambling streamers and them and critics, which has now led Twitch to take action. It doesn’t stop the gambling stream altogether (virtual poker is also a small category on Twitch), but it does hinder the way streamers make additional money through these sponsorships.

Things that change Twitch’s actions

In response to this upset, the latest information on creators from Twitch was announced Wednesday, detailing a new policy that does not allow sharing of gambling site links or referral codes.

“We will continue to monitor gambling-related content and update our approach as needed,” informing streamers that VOD and other content containing problematic links should be removed by August 17th. The update was finished before.

Streamers will definitely do their best to get around this, but the launchpad tool Linktree doesn’t display unauthorized links directly on the site, so it’s an increasingly popular way to get around Twitch’s rules. Is becoming. Due to lack of visibility, many gambling sites can be withdrawn. From sponsorship. However, Twitch’s policy changes are called “incomplete and half-hearted measures,” and the biggest critics are still unsatisfied.

Rowing an unregulated gambling site for stream viewers, who may or may not be underage, and engrossing annoying addictions is the most sneaky thing I’ve ever seen. .. July 21, 2021

“The new rules for gambling on Twitch do nothing but pay for lip service while making a profit,” Asmongold writes. It cites the fact that slot streams have no age limit, Linktree’s simple workaround, and the fact that referral links cannot be banned. t Eliminate mental problems.

This isn’t the first time gambling and games have been controversial. In 2016, there was a large scandal involving a group of CS: GO gambling sites and YouTuber who did not disclose their personal contributions to the sites they advertised. Due to this situation, the US Federal Trade Commission has filed a complaint against social media influencers for the first time.

Twitch has entered a tough year of straddling acceptable content boundaries, thanks to hot tubs and ASMR yoga meta. There was also a wave of hatred raids that caused the hashtag #DoBetterTwitch to hit Twitter earlier. this week.

Well, boys it was a fun ride @FacebookGaming hit me? pic.twitter.com/YD9x7cRHXBA August 12, 2021

