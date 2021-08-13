GTJAILed Series B + LiDAR Maker Financing Innovation | Your Money





Guotai Junan International Holdings Limited (Guotai Junan International, GTJAI, Company or Group, Securities Code: 1788.HK) has recently successfully led the Group’s Series B + Finance in Innovation, the world’s leading LiDAR manufacturer. Was announced. Meanwhile, Shunwei Capital is a co-investor in financing, and existing investors such as NIO Capital, Temasek and Eight Roads (Fidelity Asia) have also contributed to the financing. Revenue supports the mass production and delivery of NIO ET7 LiDAR, as well as self-developed innovation projects that have always been focused and invested by Innovation.

NIOET7 with Innovusion LiDAR (Photo: Business Wire)

Qi Haiying, Executive Director and Deputy Chief Executive Officer of GTJAI, said: LiDAR plays an important role in the development of new energy vehicles and their autonomous driving technology. Passed the test phase, LiDAR technology will actively promote the rapid development of vehicle electrification and intellectualization, support the design and sale of new energy vehicles, and form a virtuous cycle. GTJAI has been committed to promoting the development of green finance and supporting the real economy. Private equity gains a deeper understanding of the upstream and downstream of the new energy vehicle industry, leveraging the benefits of resources and synergies between different business units to provide comprehensive support to capital market clients. Jointly support Chinese smart vehicles and car driving. The forefront of the world.

GTJAI has focused on responsible investment and the development of sustainable finance. The private equity team has placed several investment projects in the new energy industry, including AiHuiShou, Weineng and Plus.ai, and has provided comprehensive financial services to corporate clients through synergies with investment banking operations. Last year, GTJAI’s private equity team participated in AiHuiShou (ATRenew) Series E Finance, which debuted on the NYSE in June this year with the support of our equity capital markets team.

About Innovusion

Founded in 2016, Innovation has core R & D teams in Silicon Valley, USA and Suzhou, China. Innovusion’s long-range image grade LiDAR is the market leader in the autonomous driving industry. The product is also widely used in the fields of vehicle and road collaboration, rail transport, intelligent highways, and self-driving mining trucks. Designed for autonomous driving, LiDAR has been proven to pass automotive grade. The Innovation LiDAR is currently selected as the standard configuration for the NIO ET7 sedan. Relying on advanced technology and controllable costs, many leading companies are working with Innovation in the areas of vehicle-road collaboration, rail transport, intelligent highways, and self-driving mining trucks.

About GTJAI Private Equity Investment Business

GTJAI strategically developed private equity investment in 2020 and established a private equity investment division. This division is responsible for screening, researching, implementing, and participating in strategic mergers and acquisitions of private equity investments in scientific research and innovation. With innovation and structural economic changes, China’s AI, big data, biomedicine and other technologies and industries are at a turning point for explosive growth. The innovative investment market is huge and has high valuation potential and high returns. GTJAI seizes the opportunity, macroscopically analyzes the innovation of science and technology, and develops it carefully. The types of investment projects in the private equity investment sector are: (Ii) Autonomous driving + logistics. (Iii) Industrial Internet. (Iv) Biomedical and other fields.

About GTJAI

Guotai Junan International (GTJAI, securities code: 1788.HK) is the market leader and pioneer of the internationalization of Chinese securities firms and the first Chinese securities listed on the main board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange through an initial public offering. It is a broker. It is also included in the FTSE4Good Index of the London Stock Exchange in the United Kingdom. Based in Hong Kong, GTJAI offers a wide range of integrated financial services. The core business includes seven categories: brokerage, corporate finance, asset management, loans and finance, financial products, market formation and investment, personal finance (asset management), institutional finance (institutional investor services, corporate financial services). ) Covers three sides. Investment management. GTJAI has been assigned Baa2 and BBB + long-term issuer ratings by Moody and Standard & Poor, respectively. Its controlling shareholder, Guotai Junan Securities Company Limited (Securities Code: 601211.SS; 2611.HK), is a comprehensive financial provider that holds a long-term, sustainable and overall leading position in the Chinese securities industry. For more information on GTJAI, please visit http://www.gtjai.com.

