How Uber’s Indian Technology Center Drives Unique Innovation for Global Markets

What is the brief background of Uber’s technical center in India? How do you use India as your main engineering hub?

MeghaYethadka: We started our trip to the Technical Center in India in 2014 with a team of three from our house in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad. Today, a team of over 750 members is an important part of Ubers’ technical story. And we plan to grow further. It also recently announced plans to hire an additional 250 engineers at its tech center in India by 2021. The two centers are Rider, Eats, FinTech, Risk and Payments, Maps, GSS, Customer Obsession, Uber for Business, AdTech and Growth, Infra, IT and more. Some of the most important innovations and product launches are derived from our site in Bangalore and Hyderabad.

Jayaram Valliyur: We are focused on building talented organizations that can innovate for the global market and our customers. Our differentiators are the bright heart we have in our team and the innovations that are being driven out of it. We have consistently maintained high standards. This allowed us to build a team that continuously learns from each other and promotes innovation. This also helped to attract other top talent.

What was the breakthrough innovation for India and other markets?

MeghaYethadka: Launched a new product line from Indian technology. Examples include prescription delivery of medicines in the United States, taxi calls in the United Kingdom through the integration of third-party taxi aggregators, high-capacity vehicles (Uber Bus), and micromobility. Innovated for emerging markets with products such as UberLite. , Cash payments, etc. launched them in India and expanded all over the world. Whether it’s automated merchant onboarding or payment platforms and experiences, we’ve invested in technology to improve the customer experience. A seamless financial system for our business and enabling Wall Street reporting is built and maintained through the FinTech and Payments team in India. From here, we drive many innovations that extend operations globally, from virtual customer support to map editing, machine learning operations, digitization, and more.

How have these innovations addressed India’s unique urban transport challenges?

Megha Yethadka: India has innovated in multiple ways to address transportation challenges. Flexibility and Traffic Conditions: We have innovated products from pools to premiums to give our customers a variety of options for commuting from point A to point B. , From cars to moto, transportation, etc. We always pay attention to our customers’ needs and launch products and services that meet them. Payments: In addition to integration with major Indian payment providers, allowed cash payments a few years ago (including earner payment infrastructure, fraud) Network status: Given network variability, We have invested in technology that allows us to book and book rides in low network conditions (Lite). Mobile, SMS and other forms.

How did the technology help you operate during the blockade phase?

MeghaYethadka: During the pandemic, technology has helped operations in several ways. The important ones are: Safety First: Allowed the launch of several Safety First initiatives. ML operations for mask detection, map updates with road closures, and accelerating the transition to digital payments are three examples of areas where Indian technology has contributed. Meet evolving customer needs: Quickly adapt to changing customer needs and launch new products – Uber connect offers every item UberMedics, which transports cities and healthcare professionals, is the same example There are two. Transition to virtual operation: With customer safety in mind, we have built an automatic support system and virtual support tools to realize seamless service to our customers. Revenue Growth Opportunities: In countries where Uber Eats operates, many restaurants have begun to switch to delivery during a pandemic. Technology and operations for accelerating onboarding, menu capture, etc. have also been built and extended from India.

Jayaram Valliyur: We have built technology to enable seamless distribution of PPE kits to driver partners and keep your travels safe.

Focus on research and development.

MeghaYethadka: Making bold bets is one of the cultural norms of our company. The statement will help you invest in experimentation and R & D. The Technical Center of India has built and encouraged a culture of innovation. We launched My Innovation Time (even outside the core role / priority area) on a site where engineers, program managers and data analysts can come together to solve problems. From a recruitment perspective, we are looking for problem solvers and innovators. Encourage continuous learning and diverse perspectives. Both are important to the R & D center. We learn and collaborate internally with the entire global site and externally with the industry and the best companies. In summary, we are building an Indian technology center that leads Uber’s R & D and innovation, and we continue to invest comprehensively to raise our own standards.

Jayaram Valliyur: We encourage the team to continually challenge the status quo and drive improvements. We operate at the intersection of the physical and virtual worlds, which gives us many opportunities. Small changes can have a significant impact on our customers. Engineers are encouraged to use the products they create to understand the problem. Engineers and product partners listen to customer service calls to view contact data or shadow product users to drive new insights into innovation. We also encourage engineers to understand the key outcomes and promote better solutions to achieve the same outcomes.

Which new technologies will redefine the mobility sector in the coming years?

MeghaYethadka: Looking at the new direction and future of mobility, the changes we are seeing are towards multimodal, shared platform approaches, energy efficiency, autonomy and more. Technology plays a key role in redefining the sector and accelerating progress towards these long-term milestones. A more accurate ML / AI model for routing and navigation. Simplifying the product interface and personalizing the user experience are all important. With improved network connectivity and location technology, connected cars are also a new area of ​​potential to transform the experience in and around mobility spaces.

Jayaram Valliyur: All the technologies that enable safety, sustainable mobility and simplify customer movement are attractive. The ML / AI model will help prevent safety issues, and I think renewable energy sources, motor vehicles, and self-driving cars will drive major changes in this area.

Are there any other important factors you would like to emphasize?

Jayaram Valliyur: As a country, we need to continue to invest in higher education to enable more innovation from India to the world. We are also continually promoting the improvement of workforce diversity in order to build a world-class long-term sustainable organization.

