Experience how products, prices, locations, promotions and six technologies are transforming marketing

Technological transformation of marketing is often featured in the book “Intelligent Marketing: Adopting Technology in a New Era” by Professor V Kumar of ISB. A new wave of technology demands more empirical and instant marketing and continuous learning.

The book is written in an academic style with a thorough reference to eight chapters. But, surprisingly, the book does not have a glossary or glossary of terms. Technologies such as augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) are also not emphasized.

Each chapter tracks technology growth, business impact, marketing use cases, and future trends. Kumar advises that the effective use of these technologies at the strategic level as well as at the tactical level requires significant changes in organizational capabilities, processes and culture.

Amazon truly embraces the ever-evolving digital ecosystem, pointing to the rise of AWS, Alexa, Prime, managed blockchain, recommendations and warehouse robotics. Netflix is ​​another company that effectively integrates a variety of technologies, data insights, content assets, creative talent and business strategies.

Converging technology creates greater ability to sense, interpret, adapt, and respond in real time. Kumar explains that hybrid collaboration between humans and machines is also enabling new types of business capabilities. It also has significant implications for society, governance, ethics, and policy.

Here are my key points from the 300-page book, also summarized in the table below: See also reviews of related books FutureTech, Innovation Ultimatum, Seeing Digital, Fintech Future, Out-Innovate, The Next Billion Users, Machine, Platform, Crowd.

I. AI

AI combines data insight, pattern recognition, predictive power, and decision making. Deep learning utilizes layers of neural networks in a manner similar to the human brain. Applications include travel planning, smart homes, personalized learning, and self-driving cars.

In marketing, AI helps you create customer profiles, curate content, make product offering decisions, and personalize communication campaigns. Kumar observes that building deeper bonds improves customer engagement and relationships.

Examples include LOreal (social media monitoring), McCann (script commercials), Spotify (weekly curated playlists), Ogilvy-Nestle (Chinese nutrition assistant), Jet (real-time price updates). AI is being used to improve email marketing, and social robots are being introduced in Japanese shopping malls.

II. ML

ML focuses on developing, understanding, and evaluating learning algorithms. Machines self-based on existing data through methods such as supervised learning (speech recognition, spam filtering, etc.), unsupervised learning (fraud detection, image recognition), reinforcement learning (news recommendations, self-driving cars), etc. To learn

Kumar is Healthcare (PathAI for accurate diagnosis), Building Management (75F), Food Waste Tracking (Hitachi), Facial Recognition (iPhone), Email Autofill (Gmail), Financial Planning (Olivia), Smart Introducing ML running in home (smart home). Nest), and credit scoring (Lenddo).

Marketing examples include voice interface for customer interaction, recommendation engine (e-commerce), route planning (Uber), dynamic pricing (Airbnb), fraud detection (American Express), and menu recommendations (Taco). Bell) is included.

Other examples cited include sales forecasts (German online retailer Otto), selection of personalized artwork (Netflix movie titles), hotel room pricing (Bavaria Boutique Hotel), and fan promotion (Kansas). City Chiefs, Robot Concierge, Order Forecast (Dominos), and In-Store Recommendations (Macys On Call).

Kumar identifies future trends such as hybrid use of ML in online and physical environments and ML that complements existing CRM systems. With the perception that there is even anxiety and disgust, it is important to address the issue of consumer trust as the use of machines rather than humans increases.

III. IoT

The term IoT was first coined by Kevon Ashton in 1999 and is now individuals (wearables), organizations (such as traffic monitoring sensors by Hamburg Port Authority), industries (fleet management, manufacturing), and nations (smart cities).

Four P categories of marketing examples include products (Diageo smart bottles), prices (Burger King geo-fencing for campaigns), locations (Walgreens, Heathrow airport beacons), and promotions (for monitoring on Brazilian beaches). Includes the Nivea Sun Kids bracelet).

Kumar also gives examples of fitness trackers (FitBit), smart locks (Wyze), geo-fencing (location-based marketing by Sephora), smart homes (environmentally-friendly living), and wealth management (Istanbul Airport). Other examples include Asset Tracking (An Post), Smart Grid (Honeywell), Fleet Management (Bransys), Tesla (Remote Software Update), Industry 4.0 (ABB, Preventive Maintenance by Hitachi).

An effective example of convergence is the Amazon GO store walkout technology with IoT sensors, machine vision, and mobile apps.

Many smart city initiatives are also based on IoT, including pedestrian and traffic tracking (Mulhouse, France), water and parking management (Barcelona), environmental tracking (Las Vegas), public service tracking (Padova), and energy. increase. Management (Kashiwanoha, Japan).

IV.robot

Interestingly, the terms robot and robotics were first mentioned in literary works (Czech play, science fiction novels). The author follows the rise of industrial robots, robotic arms, vision-enabled robots, and today’s personal service robots and industrial cobots.

Robots include vacuum cleaners (Roomba, Eufy), floor cleaning (iRobot, iLife), disinfection (UVD Robotics), pool cleaning (Dolphin, Aquabot), window cleaning (Hobot, Gecko), lawn care Robotmow), butlers (Ugo, Moro), and even social companionships (Pepper, Buddy, Kiki).

Other features of the robot include Motion Assistance (Exo-Suit Exo Skeleton), Warehouse Management (DHL), Retail Assistance (Walmarts Bossa Nova), and Special Needs Education (QTrobot).

In the marketing world, robots contribute to 4 Ps products (robot products such as Echo, Roomba, Walmarts autonomous shopping cart Dash), prices (shopbots Nao, BizRate), locations (senior care companions), and promotions (store inspections). doing. , Product selection and placement).

Other citations include Honey (coupon bot), eBay (shop bot), Finnish telco Elisa (Pepper robot for desk service), and Heathrow Airport (robot that communicates with passengers in multiple languages).

Notable trends include the rise of 5G in the tactile Internet, regulatory changes, and the acceptance of machines by the public.

V. drone

Drones are also known as unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) or remote-controlled aircraft (RPAs). Originally used by the military, it is now expanding into the commercial, scientific, consumer and public service markets.

Examples include aerial photography, wedding videos, drone racing, construction site surveillance, irrigation leak detection, retail delivery, and large store operations. Kumar also cites the application of drones in the operation of COVID-19 (surveillance in India, Zipline medicines in Ghana).

Drones have been used for damage inspections by insurance companies (Allstate, Liberty Mutual) and power line inspections by utilities (Dominion Energy, Oklahoma G & E). Creative frontiers include carrying promotional leaflets past the Moscow office windows (Wokker Noodles).

NS.Blockchain

Blockchain is the latest new era technology tracked in books, with value propositions for decentralized, genuine, transparent and secure operations.

Applications include Knowledge Management, Real Estate Legal Procedures (Ubiquitous), Artist License Transactions (Monegraph), Blood Sample Information Security (LifeBank), Digital Voting (Voatz, BitCongress), Ride Sharing (Arcade City, Drife,) TADA) is included.

Kumar has Food Reliability and Travel Safety (Hungry Coin, Walmart), Drug Tracking (BlockVerify), Supply Chain (EverLedger), Engine Usage History (Renault), Consumer Game Engagement (Miller Lite) It gives marketing examples such as.

Other examples include Diamond Traceability Guarantee (De Beers), Proof of Authenticity (LVMH), Financial Data Processing (KLM), Payment Automation (Oil Industry Data Gambo), Merchant Reward Point (Singapore Airlines), Geo There is a blockchain (GIS integration, by Porsche). , Nespresso), Advertising Coordination (Unilever), and Advertising Strategy (Toyota).

Kumar identifies future trends such as the rise of new disruptive business models, the need to address user concerns about privacy and theft, and programmatic advertising opportunities.

Road ahead

The conclusions chapter emphasizes the need to integrate and integrate these technologies rather than treating them as separate blocks. Kumar advises that companies need to have a data-centric culture and processes and are willing to embrace transparency and automation.

The long-term benefits come from a strategic approach, not just a tactical step. The technical impact extends not only to B2C, but also to B2B and internal stakeholders. Kumar recommends that business leaders need to strengthen their employees’ capabilities in knowledge management and customer engagement.

Technology is a powerful integrator, he summarizes. When integrating and integrating, technology definitely permeates our lives and gains permanence, Kumar signs off.

