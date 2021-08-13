Why Clio’s Jack Newton sees profits and progress in the “potential legal market”





Newton invests in Hello Divorce, DoNotPay and AthennianSees and looks forward to automation and machine learning

(Reuters)-The legal tech sector has recently begun a new round of financing, reducing private equity-backed merger and acquisition transactions and expanding its investor base through initial public offerings. I feel like.

Jack Newton, CEO and co-founder of legal practice management software company Clio, has been involved in both investment activities.

Vancouver-based Clio raised $ 110 million in a Series E round announced in April with a $ 1.6 billion valuation. Last month, we acquired a company that provides automated court rules-based calendars for law firms. Meanwhile, Newton has invested individually in at least three legal companies this year, including Hello Divorce, DoNotPay and Athennian.

Hello Divorce, a technology platform aimed at fixing the “broken and expensive divorce process,” raised $ 2 million in a seed round last month. The next day, DoNotPay, the self-proclaimed “world’s first robot lawyer,” announced a $ 10 million Series B round. In April, corporate management software company Athennian raised $ 5.5 million in Series A expansion funding.

Newton recently spoke with Reuters about why he opened his wallet for legal technology investment, what he’s looking at at the forefront of legal innovation, and what’s next in the industry:

This conversation has been edited for clarity and brevity.

Reuters: What attracted you to the companies you recently invested in?

Newton: I’m investing in legal technology at a company that is in line with Clio’s mission, but I say it’s not competing with Clio in terms of products and positioning.

Our mission is to transform the legal experience of all. That is to make legal services accessible to 77% of legal consumers who have legal issues but do not currently see the legal issues resolved by lawyers. That big gap I describe as a potential legal market is a trillion dollar opportunity.

What we are doing at Clio is trying to create a platform that enables lawyers to offer innovative legal services and solutions to their potential legal markets. Hello Divorce is a great example. Lawyers connect with legitimate consumers more efficiently, allowing legitimate consumers with undisputed divorces to see that the divorce is complete without the friction and costs associated with traditional divorces. The solution. It seeks ways to provide consumers with better legal outcomes in a more affordable way, while at the same time making lawyers providing those legal services more successful and more profitable. This is a good example of a company.

DoNotPay is an interesting alternative to making legal services more accessible. They are trying to fully automate certain types of legal expressions using apps that can be accessed from their smartphones. This is a very good example of how automation can be used to provide access to legal solutions without the need for direct involvement of a lawyer.

What Athennian is doing is really cool in that it helps transform the world of entity management into cloud-based systems. This is usually done in the spreadsheet world, even in a fairly manual process. What they are doing is making entity management really easy and easy for companies that manage multiple entities.

There are other categories of companies that are a great complement to what Clio is doing. This is of direct value to all customers, so I will actually consider the acquisition rather than investing. The recent announcement about the acquisition of Calendar Rules is a good example. It’s probably what you’ll see more from Clio, the company I’m really excited about is closer to what Clio is doing, perhaps part of Clio over time, as opposed to inter-independent investment Will be.

Reuters: What are investors’ interests in legal technology? You are wearing both hats.

Newton: I feel the level of investor interest I have never seen in 13 years of legal technology. Over the last two years, we’ve seen more innovation, corporate building, and inbound investment than we’ve seen in the last decade.

Reuters: What do you think is the role of legal technology in maintaining the adoption of technology seen during the pandemic?

Newton: I think the really important role going forward is to make some of the changes we’ve seen, and frankly, to make changes for the better. Because the way things were broken. We had a very poor and inaccessible legal system in terms of access to the judiciary. On average, it provided very poor client performance and customer experience.

And on the lawyer side, we found that most lawyers felt overwork, burnout, and a very high rate of substance abuse and suicide in the profession. And many lawyers struggle financially just to achieve their goals. So this is by no means the world we want to return to.

We as the legal technology industry [need to] How keeping our eyes on us will continue to move this transformation forward in a way that will bring positive results to both lawyers and consumers so that we can produce better normal results from the pandemic. is.

Reuters: What’s exciting about legal technology right now?

NEWTON: Anything that applies machine learning, AI, or basic technology improvements to the way lawyers perform their jobs. There are still plenty of opportunities to take lawyers out of pen and paper or Excel spreadsheets and bring them into the modern cloud-based world. So layering machine learning and AI is a very promising area for the entire class of legally promoting digital transformation, and where it makes sense.

NS [also] I think there’s a lot to be done to change the way consumers interact with lawyers, both on the consumer side and on the business side.

Sarah Marken

Sara Merken reports on privacy and data security, as well as legal business, including legal innovation and leading companies in the legal services industry. Contact her at [email protected]

