How privacy engineers drive innovation and trust





As privacy becomes a board-level concern, some large companies have added a new type of specialist, a privacy engineer, to their employees. Apple, Facebook, and Google are one of the companies that have these experts on their team. They are just the beginning.

According to privacy experts, more and more companies, including those outside the technology sector, are hiring full-time privacy engineers and training existing developers on privacy engineering principles. This addresses growing privacy concerns from regulators, executives and customers.

What is a privacy engineer?

Privacy engineers are trained and skilled specialists who incorporate privacy into their products and services at the technical level. This specialist can combine the legal and compliance elements of privacy into the organization’s system during development.

“At its core is ensuring that our technical team understands the principles of privacy,” said Caitlin Fennessey, Research Director of the International Association of Privacy Experts and Leader of the Privacy Engineering Initiative. “It’s about incorporating privacy into technology, which is now required by both law and people’s expectations.”

The demand for privacy engineers and the field of privacy engineering have grown in recent years. Demand arises as organizations struggle with increasing customer expectations for more privacy-related laws and corporate data. Organizations are also under increasing pressure to collect and access different types of data to drive digital services, automation, and other competitive initiatives.

As a result, organizations need professionals who understand regulatory restrictions, technology requirements, and perhaps most importantly, how they merge.

“Privacy engineering helps limit risk, and it also helps us anticipate the legal situation when the legal situation of privacy is changing rapidly,” Fennessy said. “If you start by designing your privacy when you launch a product or service, you can go ahead.”

Do you prioritize privacy?

Corporate leaders are paying more and more attention to privacy.

ISACA’s Privacy in Practice 2021: Data Privacy Trends, Forecasts and Challenges states: It is irreparable. The report further states that privacy is more than just a cost center, it can add value by promoting customer trust.

However, the adoption of privacy is not as widespread as it should be. After investigating more than 1,800 members, ISACA found that 52% of privacy experts believe that the board of directors properly prioritizes privacy. The same report challenged the company’s privacy program. Almost 50% of respondents said their privacy budget was inadequate, while 34% said their privacy budget was well covered.

While 64% cited inadequate training or lack of training as a general privacy failure, 53% of respondents cited failure to perform risk analysis as an error, and 50% had bad or poor personal information. Listed detections that do not exist.

Evolution of privacy professionals

Privacy leaders said they expect these numbers to improve as more organizations adopt privacy by design and add privacy engineers to their teams.

Rory Cranner, a professor of engineering and public policy at Carnegie Mellon University and co-director of the Master’s Program in Privacy Engineering, said such a move would help enhance corporate privacy.

“When companies first started hiring for privacy, they hired privacy lawyers, but over time, they have a lot of privacy issues that need to be resolved with technology as well as policy. I noticed that, “said Cranor.

Correspondingly, the organization hired a technician with privacy expertise or hired a security expert to train on privacy. Neither group had a complete understanding of IT components. That is, either you can use technology to address your privacy concerns, or you can build digital products and technology services.

Therefore, privacy remained added later in many organizations. According to experts, product teams and corporate leaders often wait to consider security until the end of the development cycle, where problems are most difficult to address.

Tyrone Jeffres, vice president of the company, said: Head of Engineering and US Information Security for digital consultancy Mobiquity.

The need for a privacy engineer who can incorporate privacy into the system early in the process has finally become apparent.

“Privacy engineering ensures that organizations incorporate privacy best practices and key principles into the design and development of their solutions,” Jeffress said.

Hiring a privacy engineer will definitely improve security, but organizations can improve their privacy stance by training developers in privacy engineering without having to be promoted to a full-fledged privacy engineer, he said. Stated.

“Not all development meetings require a privacy officer or privacy expert, but someone who is a privacy advocate is needed from the beginning,” he said.

