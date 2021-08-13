HIMSS21: Former HHS CTO Simcox Breaks the Bright Future of Medical Innovation





The combination of the Las Vegas COVID-19 turmoil and long-term industry trends has put Healthtech Innovators in a prime location for growth, according to former Medicare & Medicaid Service Center (CMS) Chief Technology Officer.

Ed Simcox spent a lot of time with entrepreneurs during his nearly three-year career at the agency, largely thanks to the Startup Days initiative, which was launched under his supervision. He was appointed Chief Strategy Officer of LifeOmic, a precision health and artificial intelligence startup, in early 2020 and entered the private sector across the aisle.

He admitted that the technical side of healthcare is generally years behind that of other industries, but Simcox is generally bullish on new expansion opportunities for start-ups trying to fill the gap. was.

In a stage interview at the 2021 Association for Health Information Management Systems (HIMSS) Global Conference in Las Vegas, he analyzed the main factors behind these headwinds.

Startups have more access to health data than ever before

Simcox recalled that for the past 50 years or so, data-driven health startups have been in very different places. Many have developed tools that seek to drive large-scale insights, but without the data to prove it, investors and other stakeholders could not be beaten.

There was a situation where the biggest hurdle was not necessarily to stimulate innovation. He said he used the innovation to obtain data to prove evidence of concepts, trials, pilots, and things of that nature. It was very difficult and we saw many failures related to the lack of free flow of data.

These startup game changers are a cure, especially in the 21st century, where EHR vendors and other healthcare organizations provide patients with access to data, do not block population health opportunities, and provide third-party APIs. It is a requirement to enable it.

Treatment in the 21st century is a big problem. Don’t underestimate how big a deal it is, he said. We’ve seen APIs take hold very strongly in other sectors, but not so much in health care. 21st Century Cures really opens the door to the latest API technologies used to transfer and compute data.

To illustrate the shift, Simcox pointed out Open.Epic. It’s an EHR giant tool for communicating interoperability features by exposing logic and data structures, and the App Orchard ecosystem exposes its own logic and appetite from the innovator community.

I think it’s great. So I call them by name, I admire them for doing it, Simcox said.Honestly, in 2017 I wouldn’t have seen water deserve its attention [of a] It’s a transformation from a company, and I’ve seen it all over.

Health inequalities become a priority

According to Simcox, 21st-century treatments have also helped programs address the health fairness of underserved people, but public health emergencies have spotlighted health inequalities. I guessed it.

As a result of COVID-19, disparities between different regions, ethnicities and demographics have worsened. This means that equity-focused technology solutions are currently enjoying greater awareness and demand.

He said the growing attention to health inequalities over the last 18 months has really turned many heads of the investment community to innovators who are figuring out how to deal with health inequalities. In the innovation community, there are ways to solve people coming up with these ideas and starting these businesses for quite some time. COVID really gave those companies a strong voice.

Telemedicine reimbursement, regulation and acceptance

Much has been said about the increase (and retreat) of virtual care during the COVID-19 pandemic. The breakthrough in technology was a sort of verification for former members of the Board of Directors of the American Telemedicine Association, who pointed out that modality faces many barriers on its long journey to recruitment.

Sometimes during my career I said Gosh, I don’t know if I was going to break through in telemedicine. According to Simcox, I don’t understand why it’s so difficult. There are many policy issues behind why it’s difficult for us to actually penetrate the technology and get paid. This is really important for those who invest in your company.

He said the relaxation of site-based restrictions and refunds from payers by COVID-19 is more than a temporary stepping stone. This shows that the Congressional Budget Office is overcoming the fears associated with short-term increases in costs associated with broader access to care.

This is a bit inside of Beltway’s, but he said it’s important to understand if you’re a telemedicine innovator. The Congressional Budget Office was afraid that telemedicine would give more people more access to care.

It’s a kind of noteworthy statement, isn’t it? But that’s true.The way they score these bills as they pass parliament is what they see [if] This is, for example, more money that needs to be attributed or allocated to the CMS.answer [is] It may win, at least initially, because people take care for the first time, take care necessary during COVID, or because they are in a rural, underserved population.

Some stakeholders may argue that policy makers aren’t doing enough to maintain these allowances, but Simcox says that responsible people have increased short-term spending. He said he was confident that it would have a lasting positive effect on the patient.

He said he was very bullish on that. I think Congress will make some moves, CMS will make some moves, and HHS as a whole will make some moves to promote telemedicine.

AI and automation reduce the administrative burden

According to Simcox, healthcare AI is an area of ​​steady progress. More and more start-ups are putting together these tools that cover use cases ranging from FDA regulatory diagnostics to clinical decision support and workflow support.

However, additional opportunities come from the accumulation of pandemic stressors on practitioners.

Today, there is a real desire between providers and individual providers, and provider organizations, to understand the burden of documentation, the burden of reporting quality reports, and how to reduce those of their nature. This really helps clinicians reduce burnout. According to Simcox, it got worse because the provider had to deal with issues related to COVID.

Value-based care rewards effective tools

The ongoing shift to value-based care between both commercial payers and CMS rewards virtual care and other digitally-enabled therapies with powerful results.

For innovators, telemedicine and other effective technologies, according to Simcox, do not necessarily have to adhere to a strict code structure to obtain reimbursement and therefore to be hired.

Is there any more question about who pays for this? What can I code for to offset the capital? He said. It’s very exciting. As we move to value, you will see more entrepreneurship among healthcare providers.

Healthcare catches up with the cloud

Simcox called the limited adoption of cloud technology by healthcare compared to other industries as a particular problem. Within the apps and API economies of these sectors, innovators and investors expect organizations to already participate and enjoy the benefits.

Much of that is related to EHR technology being primarily a three-tiered, enterprise data center-type application rather than the cloud, he said. But the cloud is showing great expectations. For example, the company I work for was 100% cloud native. It makes us very agile, and it allows us to move faster and reduce the time it takes to create value.

One of the biggest benefits is faster time to value and faster access to market solutions. Kimberly Garriott, Interviewer, Chief Consultant for Healthcare Strategies Logicalis, added.

In the field of healthcare providers, we spend thousands, thousands, and thousands of dollars within an organization preparing and testing software upgrade deployments. With the new cloud-native world and microservices, you can do that in minutes. That cost barrier would allow us to encourage more innovation, more dollars to do it, she said.

Remote trial

Simcox states that clinical and medical device testing is one of many healthcare and life sciences businesses suffering from pandemics. He said most of these trials required subjects to be physically moved to the study site and many were forced to close due to the risk of infection.

The result is a digital clinical trial platform and other approaches made possible by telemedicine, video, or app technologies. But the turmoil not only paves the way for new players, but also radically changes the design and adoption of trials in ways that benefit more people.

what [these factors have] The completion really opens up the opportunity for us to focus on fairness in the trial space as well, ensuring the correct representation of people in these trials, pulling from a small demographic area and perhaps the least resistant path. Make sure you follow Simcox said it will fill our exams.

Record investor support

Perhaps the easiest way to highlight the demand for new healthcare innovations is to emphasize that investors are focusing on early-stage mature start-ups.

Approximately 10 years ago, total investment in the health innovation sector did not exceed $ 1 billion, and shortly thereafter, it ranged from $ 3 billion to $ 4 billion for some time, he said. Things changed a few years ago (Simcox pointed out again when CMS announced a draft rule mandated by treatment), hitting a new annual high of over $ 20 billion last year at the peak of the pandemic. I recorded it.

According to Simcox, much of the money is related to late startup megarounds, but seed money and series A rounds also seem to be in the spotlight of institutional investors. By the end of July, the industry had already rivaled its $ 20 billion record, and 2021 is becoming the strongest year ever for healthcare innovation investment.

“General and institutional investors are really up and watching that all this money is flowing in, so I think the future is really bright,” he said.

