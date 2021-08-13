Introducing Dylan: A $ 600- $ 1.1 Million Contemporary Condo Currently For Sale at Potomac Yard in Alexandria | Alexandria Times





This is a sponsored post.

The future is coming to Alexandria. Welcome to Dylan: A new inspirational home in the heart of the Potomac Yard. Next to Amazon HQ2 and the National Landing Home on Virginia Tech Innovation Campus, Dylan celebrates Alexandria with luxurious condos and boutique amenities designed to enhance modern lifestyles. Residents can enjoy a spacious 1-3 bedroom floor plan with exceptional finishes, spacious dens and private outdoor balconies. It’s a new vision for a sophisticated life.

Located north of Alexandria’s Old Town North district and east of Del Rey, Dylan offers enviable access to charming brick stores, unique boutiques, numerous restaurants, a vibrant farmer’s market and a variety of everyday life that residents love. It provides a cozy community atmosphere with the convenience of.

The location of Dyrance’s Central Potomac Yard also allows residents to easily explore a variety of outdoor activities. There are three parks within Dylan’s block, where residents can enjoy the best outdoors. Directly adjacent to the 23-acre Potomac Yard Park, Dylance residents are free to enjoy an interactive water park between two large playgrounds, an event area, a ballfield, basketball, tennis, volleyball courts, walking trails, bike paths and more. You can enjoy it.

The new Potomac Yard subway station is currently under construction for its opening in 2022 and is just 3 blocks from Dylan. Residents appreciate the easy access to evolving national landings, along with exciting downtown destinations in Washington, DC. The Georgetown Waterfront and District Wharf offer a wealth of entertainment options across the river, and the Reagan National Airport is nearby, offering a wealth of international travel opportunities.

Dylan’s exceptional experience begins with an exclusive concierge service in the luxurious lobby. Our on-site management staff is dedicated to helping you with everything from daily chores to arranging special events. Whether residents need grocery delivery, pet care coordination, or specific celebration plans, Dylan’s team maintains a network of vendors to provide a wide range of useful services. I have.

This enhanced lifestyle continues in Dylans’ innovative private fitness center and yoga room, allowing residents to stay fit without attending the gym. This amenity space not only offers high-performance equipment and state-of-the-art technology, but also provides a resident-inspired environment with a warm finish for an organic touch. Both the east and west buildings of Dylands have a luxurious rooftop lounge and outdoor terrace to meet with friends.

neighbor. Residents can relax indoors around the cozy fireplace or share a drink on the terrace with stunning sunset views. And that’s not all. Dylan residents look forward to modern conveniences such as pet laundry stations, underground parking and bike storage, additional oversized storage lockers, Amazon hub lockers, and a great home business center. The creator of all ilks, the generous Makers Room.

Dylan’s design embodies style and elegance with a clean, fresh, timeless interior and fine finishes. The floor plan details of the 1-3 bedrooms have been carefully considered to provide comfort and luxury. Many of these spacious condo dwellings, including Den, feature beautiful spa-style baths, spacious gourmet kitchens, private balconies, and spacious entertainment spaces.

Dylan’s luxury baths combine a stunning design with a number of organic touches. Neutral tones and ample cabinets provide contemporary comfort, while Waterworks chrome hardware and floor-to-ceiling tiles are stylish and sophisticated. State-of-the-art features such as embedded lighting, LED-lit mirrors, dual sinks, rain shower heads, and separate hand showers offer both luxury and convenience.

Inspired by the chef of Dirance, the kitchen shines with beautiful custom-imported Karakatta Quartz countertops and full-height backsplash. This sets the stage for an elegant central waterfall island with refrigerated wine cellars (some units), while sophisticated wooden cabinets and hardwood floors add natural warmth. .. Luxury wooden panel appliances provide seamless levels of detail and provide home chefs with innovative gas cooking solutions. Elaborately designed fixtures complete the kitchen with sophisticated finishes and smooth architectural lines.

Make Dylan your new home as this evolutionary vision unfolds. Dylans Sales Gallery has opened for preview sales. Schedule early booking and register to get the best selection of floor plans and prices. Dylan is waiting for you to come home. For more information, please visit DylanVa.com.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://alextimes.com/2021/08/sponsored-dylan-va-condominiums-potomac-yard-alexandria/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos