Skai recognized for marketing innovation in 2021 MarTech Breakthrough Awards





New York, August 12, 2021 / PRNewswire /-Skai (formerly Kenshoo), a leading commerce intelligence platform, today announced that it has been selected as a winner of the “Best PPC Optimization Platform” award at the 4th MarTech Breakthrough. Award program. This was done by MarTech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in today’s global marketing, sales and advertising technology industries.

Skai drives business growth in digital channels, including search engine marketing performance (SERP) based on cross-channel data intelligence and unmatched optimization capabilities. The company’s paid search solution is powered by Budget Navigator products that are part of Skai’s differentiated PPC optimization capabilities that guide forecast budgeting and dynamic pacing for intelligent search advertising programs.

Skai Budget Navigator helps brands plan and allocate campaign investments across media publishers, meet budget goals, and promote KPIs such as target CPA and target ROAS. In addition, the tool leverages machine learning to provide predictive analytics, allowing brands to find a sweet spot between spending and ROI.

With Skai’s custom metrics capabilities solution, brands can optimize for specific goals, weigh the most important metrics, and walled gardens limit data sharing between publishers and channels. Even if you do, you can quickly test and optimize your entire digital spectrum. This allows brands to make learning-based changes in real time to achieve the best possible results.

“Search engine marketing performance winners are those that drive outstanding insight-based marketing by maximizing internal and external data sources through Skai’s data, performance, and measurement intelligence capabilities to its clients. That’s what General Manager Paul Vallez said. “Overview of paid search for Skai”

The mission of the MarTech Breakthrough Awards is marketing automation, market research, customer experience, AdTech, SalesTech, marketing analysis, content and social marketing, mobile marketing and much more. This year’s program received more than 2,850 nominations from more than 17 countries around the world.

“In the early days of search engine marketing software, managing paid search programs seemed to give us an edge over our competitors, but times have changed and the new standard for search engine marketing software is campaigning. It’s not just about managing things well, “said James Johnson, Managing Director of MarTech Breakthrough. “Effective SEM requires comprehensive search intelligence that goes beyond standard search metrics and best-in-class bidding strategies. Skai meets this need and brands are fully committed to the current and future needs of consumers. It provides predictive insights that can be central to your decisions. Congratulations to Skai for bringing back the right ones for the 2021 MarTech Breakthrough Award. “

Skai’s signal enhancement solution enhances publishers’ automated bidding algorithms with undeveloped CRM, offline and online signals. This feature focuses on removing proxy metrics and forwarding the correct data to Google Search and Microsoft Ads to help brands optimize their campaigns with the right data. Skai allows brands to optimize through a blend of conversions with custom metrics or custom weights. In addition, brands can scale their signals at once for both Microsoft Advertising and Google campaigns.

About SkaiSkai SkaiSkai is a commerce intelligence platform that enhances brand insight, decision making, and execution for faster and more predictable market launch results. Skai’s platform includes a set of data-driven products for market intelligence, omni-channel media activation, testing, and measurement, with product, insight, and marketing teams to accurately plan and connect strategies. You can benefit from the launch of omni-channel. Skai has integrated the capabilities of previous Kenshoo and Signals Analytics and has been trusted by the impressive roster of global brands such as Procter & Gamble, PepsiCo, Estee Lauder, Nestle, Johnson & Johnson and Mars for over a decade. With an expanded suite of products, Skai integrates data to help businesses better understand consumers in real time. There are seven international locations backed by Sequoia Capital, Arts Alliance, Tenaya Capital, Bain Capital Ventures, Pitango and Kumura Capital. For more information, please visit https://skai.io.

About MarTech Breakthrough The MarTech Breakthrough Awards program, part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global innovation and leadership, brings excellence to companies, products, and people in marketing, advertising, and sales technology. I am devoted to praising. MarTech Breakthrough Awards are categories such as Marketing Automation, AdTech, SalesTech, Marketing Analysis, CRM, Content and Social Marketing, Websites, SEM, Mobile Marketing, and a public awareness of breakthrough marketing technology companies and product outcomes. Provides a platform for. For more information, please visit MarTechBreakthrough.com.

Source Skai

Related Links

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/skai-recognized-for-marketing-technology-innovation-in-2021-martech-breakthrough-awards-301354557.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos