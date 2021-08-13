University of California, Davis wins two gold medals for IT innovation





The University of California, Davis is second to none in the UC Rally L. Sutter Awards Program for Information Technology Innovation. We received two of the three Golden Globes awarded this year.

One goes to the Information Education Technology Client Success Unit for a customer experience-focused service hub upgrade, and the other is IT Health Informatics’ UC Davis Health data provisioning for the upcoming implementation of cBioPortal for Cancer Genomics. I went to the core. It can be used as a shared system for all UC Health.

The UC Information Technology Leadership Council sponsors the Sautter Awards, which was established in 2000 to commemorate Larry L. Sautter, who was Deputy Prime Minister for Computing and Communications at UCRiversides when he died in 1999. He led the campus in the development and implementation of modern data networks, client-server computing, and improved technical support services.

This award program recognizes faculty and staff for innovations that promote education, research, public services, patient care, or improve the effectiveness of university processes, and promote collaboration and solution sharing across the UC system. ..

The council announced the 2021 awards at the UC Tech conference hosted by UCLA on Tuesday (August 10th).

See all of the 2021 winners and prestigious mentions and additional applications.

University of California, Davis Service Hub

The Award Selection Committee’s IET project description details how the Client Success Unit has upgraded an already established service hub that offers a suite of IT services and campus support. It’s not enough to use a best-in-class application like ServiceNow to serve you. The focus of our lasers is on the customer experience. One of the things we never lose track of, regardless of project, is to consider the customer’s perspective at every stage. The project team was guided by this principle when they set out to create a next-generation service hub with comprehensive experience in mind.

Service Hub undertook three important upgrades in 2020-21.

Automation and Improvement of Efficiency for Campus License Software Delivery Migrate and integrate Drupal’s service catalog with the ServiceHubsServiceNow platform. Add virtual agents to further enhance self-service, improve the user experience, and free up help desk analysts’ time.

Every year, client success director and project leader Anita Nichols states that some of the population is unfamiliar with the campus and unaware of legacy websites and processes. Our team is passionate about informing you where you are and removing these barriers.

Viji Murali, Chief Information Officer and Vice President of IET, said: I am honored to receive the 2021 Larry L. Sautter Golden Award. We are very pleased that the wonderful work of our client success team has been recognized by the UCIT Leadership Council.

Project Teams: Ahna Heller, Brenda Williams, Dan Wright, Earl Duque, Ellen Friel, Erica Avila, Jesaryn Smith, Katherine Stoddard, Kevin Loenker, Mark Deamer, Matt Clark, Maxim Chiao, Mike Waid, Minor Rojas, Oz Shaar Moshe, Robert Weibezar, Roger Kunkel, Lombard, Tobipaton, Walter Allen.

UC Health cBioPortal

In the award selection committee’s project description, UC Davis Health Data Provisioning Core described the issues of UC Health’s five comprehensive cancer centers (including UC Davis). These are all cancer and other chronic patients using different genome lab tests from different vendors. Lab results for these assays are still often manually scanned. [electronic health record] Content that cannot be searched or shared in any form was used by one patient, one report at a time, and a group of constrained doctors or researchers, followed by a description of the problem.

This disposable, limited view of the resulting data and metadata is a barrier to clinicians and researchers in accessing the patient’s molecular profile and clinical attributes as part of the full potential of treatment outcomes. I continue to make.

The project team turned to cBioPortal, an open source data visualization and exploration platform for cancer molecule profiles, and adapted it to provide an interactive exploration view of UC-curated cancer genomics datasets.

Infrastructure, tools, and methodologies from cBioPortal’s UC Davis Health implementation provide a new UC-wide solution with a standardized and generalized approach for use at other UC sites, the UC Medical and Cancer Center.

Project Leadership: Kent Andersson, Nicholas Anderson, Jason Yates Adams, Sharon L. Myers. Sponsors: John Macpherson and Primo N. Lara Junior Project Team: Cy Huynh, Matthew Renquist, Jared Cobabe, Joseph Cawood, Albert William Riedl, Christopher Lambertus

