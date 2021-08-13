To democratize health care, you need to democratize innovation





In many cases, tools aimed at resolving a health crisis do not appear to be centered around the needs of those most affected by the crisis.

At the HIMSS21 Global Conference Digital Session on Wednesday, Dr. Ajiji Seiscious said, “We can develop the most innovative AI-based type of solution rooted in some kind of digital platform.”

But if people couldn’t use the software, he continued, “that particular innovation is meaningless.”

Seixas joins Frost and Sullivan partner Reenita Das and Parity Health Information and Technology founder and chief innovation officer Iris Frye to see what fair innovation looks like and make health care available to everyone. We talked about what steps to take.

According to panelists, some of the problems with the current technological environment are that decision makers do not represent everyone who can benefit from innovation.

“Think realistically. Healthcare was a system built by white men and so far operated by white men,” Das said. “It has changed over the last decade, yet we are not represented in the right way.”

She pointed out, for example, that a small percentage of the money was directed towards working on women’s health programs, and women were not being studied proportionally in clinical trials.

Seixas said it goes beyond who sits in executives. It is important to collaborate with people in the community on research agendas and tools.

“The co-design allows us to have a form of empathy,” he said.

“When you co-create [a tool]The community will tell you that design needs to be a particular way, cost needs to be a particular way, and dissemination and implementation need to be a particular way, “he said. rice field.

So what are the hurdles for broad investment in equitable innovation?

Part of the problem is the barriers to entry faced by progressive organizations, Seixas said. In his view, more innovative and younger companies may not be able to incorporate into the healthcare system.

But another question is where the money comes from. Many venture capitalists may not understand the value or growth opportunities of products that target a subset of the population.

“The change in thinking is starting to happen slowly, but it takes some time,” she said.

Seixas said companies interested in designing tools for the entire population do not necessarily have to rely entirely on VCs.

“If services, solutions, or digital treatments can be refunded, it represents a major source of revenue,” he pointed out.

He adds that the involvement of health systems and government agencies can also increase uptake and demonstrate value.

Seixas says that in the future, in order to democratize healthcare, we need to democratize innovation and revenue streams.

“We need to start construction across the four walls of the hospital,” Das added. “We need to bring healthcare to the community.”

