Cameroon detained influential technicians on African entrepreneurs on unknown charges





Photo of green truck of Cameroon police unit

The arrest of Rebecca Enonchong, an investor in African tech startups and CEO of a US-based software company, is the latest in Cameroon, worried about its love of arbitrarily detaining its citizens in recent years. Is an example of.

A Cameroon-born tech entrepreneur lives in the United States, but this week he was in Douala, Cameroon’s main port city. She was reportedly invited by state police to answer questions about her family’s investigation, but was arrested on August 10 after a contempt of court complaint by the government’s Attorney General.

Cameroon is notorious for restricting Internet access, in addition to detaining those who are critical of the government. In particular, it sought to limit the worldwide dissemination of information about actions during an English-speaking crisis.

Enonchong is the founder of AppsTech, which operates in the United States and Cameroon, and is best known in Africa for co-founding the African Business Angels Network, which facilitates initial investment in start-ups on the African continent. With over 20 years of experience as an entrepreneur, she is highly respected for African technology and innovation.

Investors and key figures in the African tech scene are calling for her release. AfriLabs, the continent’s largest innovation hub network chaired by Enoncheon, said her arrest overtly ignored the rule of law, especially as it seemed without her arrest warrant.

We are disappointed with the Government of Cameroon for this development and urge #FreeRebecca, AfriLabs said. The birth of another unfortunate hashtag in a Central African country, which has been a source of many recent concerns for human rights observers.

Curious detention and crackdown in Cameroon

The arrest of Enonchongs follows a similar case at the end of May when Cameroonian police imprisoned human rights lawyer Amungwa Tanyi Nicodemus in prison. He was accused of inciting terrorism after filing a complaint about the client’s proceedings. Human Rights Watch said the accusations were fake and called for his immediate release.

Last December, Cameroon-born German engineer Wilfried Siewe was finally released from prison almost two years later. He was arrested after police found a video of a protest in Berlin against Paul Biya, the 88-year-old president of Cameroon, who reportedly controls the country because of the comfort of a Swiss hotel. it was done.

Some initial observations on the Enoncheon case suggested that her pointed out criticisms of Cameroon’s oppressive government may have played a role in her current situation. She uses a Twitter account with more than 120,000 followers to directly address Cameroon’s most delicate political issues, including a crisis in half of the country’s English-speaking world that led to the deaths of more than 4,000 civilians. I have been considering it.

That Cameroon, please be very worried

A photo of Enoncheon leaving court on August 11 shows her at the company of Edith Kawala, the leader of the Cameroon People’s Party (CPP). The Enonchongs case is being heard in the Trial Court of Douala, the economic capital of Cameroon. The court hearing on August 12 was attended by the first French-speaking Cameroonian woman called to Bar in Cameroon, as well as the Attorney General who filed the case.

Rebecca has been detained for contempt of court, but in many such cases contempt is mainly used to silence critics, and an open-internet Cameroon Fellow for a democracy initiative. , Kathleen Ndonmo told Quartz. She believes that the international community is of great concern and explains that the arrest of Enoncheon is a deliberate attempt to silence those oppressed in Cameroon.

I hope her case goes nowhere near what happened to another Cameroonian tech entrepreneur, Fidelis Ndeh-Che, who was arrested and imprisoned in suspicious circumstances in 2019. The story of one of Africa’s best tech brains. He is currently serving life imprisonment for treason in a prison in Cameroon.

