Persuasive Needs: What Legal Technology Should Your Radar Have?





Law firms faced some of the same problems they faced before entering the blockade, as the US and some parts of the world’s legal industry are beginning to break out of the forced suspension caused by the pandemic. You need to work on the crab. The most important of these issues are the technical shortcomings of many law firms themselves.

In a two-part blog series, the Thomson Reuters Institute speaks with Michael Gerlach, a partner and senior analyst for business and professional services at RSMUS, an audit and consulting firm. In the first part of the interview, we asked him to provide insight into a new way of thinking that is urgently urging law firms to address technology issues. Now we are trying to understand which technical tools and processes are most beneficial to law firms.

Thomson Reuters Institute: Last November, Thomson Reuters created a question about steps to improve the performance of law firms. The majority of law firm leaders who responded said they plan to emphasize more use of technology to reduce costs. From your point of view, which area or type of technology do you think will lead to the greatest cost savings?

Michael Gerlach: Recently, I talked to an executive team of clients who made a significant investment in their digital technology about five years ago. They tell me that their company was more efficient than ever and was able to experience accelerated top-line growth as a result of leveraging much of the data it collected about its clients and their own internal operations. I did.

Michael Gerlach from RSMUS

It deals with items such as accounts payable and salaries, in addition to the basic back office technology that law firms can buy or subscribe to. We meet with our clients frequently to discuss the following technologies:

Project or Problem Management Tools Clients are looking for a total client server to handle all legal issues, but many lawyers are good at legal practice, but not always the best project managers. not. Project management tools help lawyers ensure that their clients’ needs are met by a variety of tasks.

Corporate Performance Management Tools With these valuable productivity and data analysis tools, corporate leaders can find out how their businesses are making money, which services offer the highest rates of return, and in a variety of business areas. Get a deeper understanding of your lawyer’s productivity and how to best allocate. Financial resources.

Customer Relationship Management Tools These help law firms and partners manage their customer relationships and nurture new ones in a variety of ways. The most important thing is to identify new business opportunities.

Data and Data Feeds Law firms are not beginning to fully understand the data they store on their systems and how they are used. Establishing an effective data governance and reporting strategy provides a great opportunity to increase profitability by identifying a variety of potentially new perspectives.

Thomson Reuters Institute: Collaboration tools and platforms have become more important due to the significant increase in telecommuting. Now that companies are considering returning to the office later this year, what do you think about investing in this technology?

Michael Gerlach: These platform usability tools are an important element. They enable a new wave of legal practice, and businesses are obliged to attract not only law students graduating from school, but also those who are trying to advance their careers. In addition, companies need a complete cloud-based platform that allows lawyers to do business from anywhere in the world to stay competitive.

Thomson Reuters Institute: We’ve seen amazing statistics on how law firms use alternative legal service providers (ALSPs). About 30% of law firms use ALSP as a legal technology consultant, compared to 44% of large law firms. How has ALSP developed its own legal technology in a way that makes law firms want to get them involved? And what value are companies looking to get from these consultations from ALSP in order to get better results from their technology investments?

Michael Gerlach: There’s a lot to relax with this question. Obviously, ALSP is theoretically investing in solutions that can provide some legal services cheaper and more efficiently than large law firms. Major investments have generally been made by private equity or venture capital firms that bear the risk of loss associated with technology. The founders of ALSP are usually technology-focused entrepreneurs who recognize the need for more efficient processes or tools and have the ability to quickly track and streamline technology development.

Law firms, on the other hand, usually do not have the resources, potential knowledge and skills to develop that particular technology.

As a result, law firms are teaming up with efforts to see if new technologies can actually work in their favor, or more precisely, a kind of test run. If they are successful, there is more data to help them return to the partnership to get support for new investments in technology. ALSP may ultimately be considered a competition, but I believe it was an open door for businesses to try alternative legal services.

Thomson Reuters Institute: Finally, let’s take a look at what your company is doing. A recent webinar exploring the crossroads of talent and technology mentioned the RSMEminence program. Please tell me about the program.

Michael Gerlach: Our Industry Eminence Program truly acknowledges everything that is happening in the world of technology and innovation, and acknowledges that as a company we see opportunities for business prosperity.

After all, it’s about understanding that we need to change our profession. If we want to succeed and maintain our position in the market, we need to change the traditional audit tax hats and they need to be more focused on advice. To do this, we need to expand our knowledge set. We need to offer more than the traditional accounting and audit tax courses that have built our careers and start thinking about learning Python, Tableau, and other business intelligence tools.

Once audits have been streamlined by advanced artificial intelligence, we need to be able to handle them. Companies on the market say you can do what you do in a much faster and much cheaper way.

Therefore, the industry needs to be able to analyze the data and finally understand how to become a client advisor to a compliance officer who has selected the client’s checkbox. What it was doing in our outstanding program. It provided analysts with access to the media and research tools they needed to truly understand what was happening in the ecosystem. More importantly, where do you need to focus to enhance your conversations with your clients?

The expressed opinion is that of the author. These do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which is committed to integrity, independence and freedom from prejudice under the principles of trust. The Thomson Reuters Institute is owned by Thomson Reuters and operates independently of Reuters News.

Thomson Institute

The Thomson Reuters Institute brings together people from the legal, corporate, tax, accounting, and government communities to ignite conversations and debates, understand the latest events and trends, and the opportunities and opportunities facing the world today. Provides important guidance on issues.

