NPE Personal Web truncated on Google’s FedCirc, claiming Amazon infringement





Overview Law firm related documents Data management patent alleged against Google, Facebook turns out to be invalid Amazon turns out not to infringe related patents

The above company and law firm names are automatically generated based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature to continue testing and development in beta. We welcome any feedback you can provide using the Feedback tab on the right side of the page.

(Reuters)-Technology companies such as Google, Facebook, Amazon, and Dell EMC won a ruling in the Federal Circuit on Thursday to escape a patent dispute with non-practitioner Personal Web Technologies. rice field.

In a precedent decision, Judge Sharon Prost of the U.S. Circuit Court confirms that Google, Facebook, and others have proved that the relevant parts of the data management patent accused of infringement are invalid. I wrote in the panel of.

In another non-priority decision, Judge Alan Lurie of the US Circuit Court wrote in the same panel that Amazon did not infringe the Personal Web patent.

Dell spokesman Krish Gupta said he was pleased with the decision to emphasize “the importance of protecting ourselves when the allegations against us do not benefit.”

Google lawyers Keker Van Nest & Peters’ Matthias Kamber and Perkins Coie’s Dan Bagatel declined to comment.

Facebook’s leading Cooley’s Heidi Keefe didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment, nor did Personal Web or Glasser Weil Fink Howard Avchen & Shapiro’s lawyer Larry Hadley. Google and Facebook also didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

Cynthia Vreeland of Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale & Dorr represented all defendants in the proceedings.

Personal Web, which has sued several high-tech companies over data-related patents, has filed complaints against Google, YouTube, Facebook, EMC Corp, and VMWare Inc for infringing three patents related to the data processing system that allocates each data. I did. A unique name according to the content.

Judge Edward Davila of the US District Court closed the proceedings last year after discovering that the relevant parts of the patent were directed at abstract non-patentable ideas. Prost upheld Thursday’s ruling with the addition of Lurie and Judge Jimmy Reina of the Circuit Court.

PersonalWeb claimed that the invention was “a content-based identifier that was virtually unique and algorithmically derived for every data item in a networked computer.” However, Prost agreed that the relevant part of the patent covers an abstract three-step process of using an identifier, comparing it to others, and managing the data.

“These functions are mental processes that can be performed in the human mind or with pencil and paper. They are a clear sign of abstraction,” Prost said. “Three-step progression of claims. Each element of is a reflection of the concept already explained. As abstract. “

The combination of these processes also did not produce a patentable invention, Prost said.

Prost also rejected Personal Web’s claim that some of its patents were effective in solving certain computer network problems. According to Prost, information management issues “have existed long before computers,” and Personal Web’s solution “for example, use content-based identifiers to remove duplicate books.” Was the same as.

According to Prost, the patent did not include patent-eligible invention concepts.

In a non-priority ruling, Lourie found that Amazon’s CloudFront server did not infringe the Personal Web Data Identifier patent, and could not prove the infringement based on the construction of the relevant patent term, Beth Labson Freeman of the U.S. District Court. I confirmed the judgment of the judge.

Amazon and its lawyer, Fenwick & West’s Dave Hadden, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The cases are PersonalWeb Technologies LLC vs. Google LLC, Federal Circuit Court of Appeals, Nos. 20-1543, and Re: PersonalWeb Technologies LLC, Federal Circuit Court of Appeals, Nos. 20-1566.

For PersonalWeb: Glasser Weil Fink Howard Avchen & Shapiro’s Larry Hadley

For Google, Facebook, and other defendants: Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale & Drr’s Cynthia Vreeland

For Google: Matthias Kamber from Keker Van Nest & Peters and Dan Bagatel from Perkins Coie

For Facebook: Cooley’s Heidi Keefe

For Amazon: Dave Hadden from Fenwick & West

Break britain

Blake Brittain reports on intellectual property laws such as patents, trademarks, copyrights and corporate secrets. Contact him at [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/legal/transactional/npe-personalweb-trounced-fed-circ-google-amazon-infringement-claims-2021-08-12/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos