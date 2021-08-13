Google’s Kelsey Hightower says the company will hold a customer empathy session





Before releasing a new service, Google Cloud engineers test the product like a customer. Engineers cannot use internal tools or documentation. They call this a “customer empathy session.” This avoids the “assuming it works” trap, principal engineer Kelsey Hightower told insiders.

For many customers, using a new product for the first time can be a daunting task.

Google Cloud engineers noticed this because they use many of their products. Easy to create with access to additional Google tools and documentation.

Therefore, in June 2016, we started holding a “Customer Empathy Session”.

Google Cloud has long had a culture focused on engineering. However, over the past few years, he has worked to catch up with rivals Amazon Web Services and Microsoft, and has invested heavily in making it easier for large companies, especially those outside the tech sector.

These customer empathy sessions were designed to help.

“When I joined Google, we needed to make it better to meet people where they were,” Google’s chief engineer, Kelsey Hightower, told insiders. “That was the idea behind these empathy sessions.”

This recognition arose when products such as Google’s managed Kubernetes service became popular rapidly. Kubernetes is an open source cloud project developed by Google to help scale large search applications. It has become widely used on most Fortune 500s for all kinds of applications.

However, for customers who have never used a particular cloud technology before, it is difficult to learn and understand how to use multiple products together, such as connecting a Kubernetes application to a Google Cloud database. It may be.

“It sounds simple, but there’s a lot of friction, especially in the cloud where you don’t want to compromise security,” Hightower said. “It can be daunting to ask someone to do it for the first time.”

As a result, Google Cloud engineers need to perform tasks and test their products without using Google’s internal automation tools or internal documentation. In other words, you need to use the product as you would a customer.

“If you have good technology, you can fall into this trap of believing that it’s working well,” Hightower said.

The engineer writes down all the Google searches that he did, what worked and what didn’t. At the end of those empathy sessions, each team presents their findings and what to do about them.

According to Hightower, engineers generally found that they could solve the problems of many customers simply by providing clearer and more useful documentation. For example, when Google’s cloud code team held a customer empathy session, engineers found it not easy to install. So they went back and fixed the onboarding process.

“We can improve the documentation,” Chen Goldberg, Google’s vice president of engineering, told insiders. “We can improve the details. There is much more we can do to create a better experience. When we are doing it together, it’s a safer environment.”

These customer empathy sessions have become part of the Google Cloud development process, and various teams within the company now hold such sessions several times a month.

“Empathic engineering is a very humble experience,” Goldberg said. “We admit that we don’t have all the answers, so we need to learn from our customers and partners. Some answers come from our team, some come from our customers. . “

