People obviously need a way to find their own. As a result, the number of Bluetooth tracking devices suddenly surged. But behind the scenes, companies are building robust networks to track devices, including cars. The Apples Find My Network helps you find useful and scary things using Find My-enabled devices such as the iPhone. Google is currently considering a content tracking solution that leverages a large network of Android devices.

I already knew that Google was working on the Find My Device network. But there are even more clues, thanks to the code for the internal review of the Google Play Services, or the dog food version.

According to 9to5Google, which digs deeper into the app package and reports on the findings, Google will be able to offer the Find My Device app on Android to mark smartphones and tablets as lost. Passing Android devices scan for missing devices via Bluetooth, similar to Apple’s Find My app. The app passively pings Apple devices opt-in to the FindMy network to assist in searching. You will be notified when the device in question is discovered by another phone or tablet that is pinging the network, and you will be notified without revealing any identifiable information. This app has the right to force the lost device to ring. This allows anyone who appears to be listening to a car alarm in a packed high-rise parking garage to find the device.

If you dig deeper into Find My Devices, you’ll also find that you can share ownership of your smartphone or tablet. This is especially useful if you run out of devices and run a small business, or if you are a parent with a child who tends to misplace things. You can use Find My Device to find out the location of your shared device. The linked Android device will chime when it finds the device in the network.

For vehicles down a pipeline manufactured using Android Automotive on the dashboard, Find My Device may get the ability to lock down the vehicle if it is stolen. The app can remotely delete your account if you are unlikely to retrieve your car. There seems to be an option to wipe an existing account if the car goes offline for a while.

There are few details about how the Find My Device network differs from the Apples Find My network. In a previous 9to5 Google report, we found a reference in another network-related APK called Spot. It uses a rotating encryption key to ping available devices without exposing the device with which it has established a connection. Spot uses the Eddystone protocol that Google worked on for proximity beacon messages a few years ago, or something that some people might remember as a nearby notification. It’s a vintage Google by-product that focuses on the physical web, not the cloud-based web. However, Google stopped access to Nearby Notification Access in 2018 as spambots eventually hijacked Spot.

The question is whether the Google network can more accurately identify the device, as there are so many Android devices around the world. It’s also unclear if the device network will extend to Google’s other Android-neighboring devices, the Chrome OS. It also helps track lost laptops.

