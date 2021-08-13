Call of Duty: War Zone Season 5 Full Patch Note





Activision has released a patch note for the latest update to Call of Duty: Warzone starting in Season 5.

This patch is important as many large streamers and players have switched to playing Apex Legends in Warzone. Many players want a change in pace, whether it’s because the meta is out of date or because of the constant influx of hackers.

Season 5 #Warzone update coming soon!

New Battle Passes, new weapons, new perks, new Gulags, mysterious new POIs and more …

Patch notes can be found in the thread below: pic.twitter.com/6NHV42vCWd

— Raven Software (@RavenSoftware) August 13, 2021

However, in Season 5, Warzone sees some changes that Activision and Raven Software want to bring gamers back into the fold. Additions like two new perks, Combat Scout and Tempered, and two new points of interest on the map can rock things.

Gulag has also changed. This time around, it’s based on the Black Ops Cold War multiplayer map Rush, a Black Ops II remake set in the paintball course.

Activision is also teasing mid-season events about Red Doors that spawn around the map. It may have something to do with the release of the next Call of Duty title, which is rumored to be set during World War II.

“Whatever the broadcast set by Perseus, as operators report, Red Door is more volatile than ever. [[REDACTED]]At the post-mission briefing “Activision made fun of. “Note that these doors send you to places other than the main room. We all thought it was our only destination. And above all, hold your head. This event is , May have something to do with the mobile broadcasters found around Verdansk, but at this time, we can’t declassify any further information for fear of dual agents. “

Below is a complete list of patch notes for the Warzone Season 5 update.

New Interest Points Mobile Broadcasters These POIs can be found in various locations in Verdansk. This is different from match-to-match because the rewards offered by one area do not boost the signal.See what they are by getting closer to them, but don’t forget to keep your head and adjust the broadcasts that each emits[[REDACTED]][[REDACTED]]Off the grid, the report [[REDACTED]]I’m doing [[REDACTED]]At Verdansk – What, we don’t know.This is unauthorized [[REDACTED]]It can endanger us [[REDACTED]]Stitch found and stopped. New Gulag: Rush Based on the classic Black Ops II map, this layout consists of the main Speedball Arena. Red Doors Beware of these doors that send you to unexpected locations other than the main room.This may have something to do with the mobile broadcasters found around Verdansk [Console Only]High resolution textures are now delivered through on-demand texture streaming. To enjoy the same visual quality[オプション]Enable this feature in the menu.[PC Only]The Windows 7 operating system will no longer be supported in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Call of Duty: Warzone on September 8, 2021. Loot spawned across Verdansk has been tweaked as follows: New Gulag and in-game lobby loadout Sentry Gun Killstreak are now in the supply box TEC-9 (BOCW) and EM2 (BOCW) have been added to the loot pool before players arrive at their destination You can now detach from the ascender. Added Benefits: Combat Scout-Slot 3 (Yellow) When you damage an enemy, the enemy will be highlighted for a short time and automatically pinged. Enhancements-Slot 2 (red) armor plates have been enhanced to absorb 75 damage instead of 50. The operator only needs two armor plates. It is considered fully armored. Adjusted: Cold Blood – Slot 1 (blue) Not detected by AI targeting and thermooptics. Disables Combat Scout without triggering high alert alerts. This change applies only to Warzone. Fixed an issue with additional clashes with various elements throughout Verdansk, allowing players to exploit / peak / shoot them. Fixed a visual issue where various elements throughout Verdansk disappeared at certain angles and light was illuminated through them. Fixed an issue where players could hide. Fixed an issue related to the internal in-game lobby of Cash Drops and fixed an issue where players would be hidden during a match. Fixed an issue where ammo boxes could be dropped into the in-game lobby and continue live matches. Fixed an issue where players would lose their weapons when reviving other players if the downed player gave up. Fixed an issue where the player’s head disappeared when carrying a plunder bag. Fixed an issue where dismantling did not work on solar. Flare Blueprint: Fixed an issue where the new text chat option did not appear in the accessibility menu. Fixed an issue where the sniper glint might not be displayed. Fixed an issue where Solar F was displayed. Fixed an issue where the bumper pin button layout would ping when deploying a field upgrade where the rare blueprint was not properly applied to the base weapon. Regarding the description of the AK-47 (BOCW) and C58 (BOCW) steady aim lasers. Fixed an issue) Fixed an issue where the tracer did not exist when using the Solar Flare Blueprint. Fixed an issue where the Akimbo Pistol would spawn with the left weapon unloaded. Fixed an issue with OTs9 (BOCW) dynamic icons. A new armor box icon has been added to better distinguish between ammo boxes and armor boxes. Added an option to toggle stable aiming behavior instead of holding the controller and KBM. This accessibility feature supports movement disorders by eliminating the need to hold down buttons for long periods of time to stabilize scoped weapons such as snipers. There are two options for setting: long press: long press for stable aiming Toggle: press for stable aiming Press again to stop. note:[ズーム共有入力の変更]The setting is[定常照準]This setting is not available when set to (Warzone Sprint / Tactical Sprint / Constant Aim Key Bind). New Weapon (BOCW) EM2: Assault Rifle (Release) Fully Automatic Assault Rifle. A heavy British rifle with a fair kick and built-in low zoom optics. Due to its slow rate of fire and heavy damage, the EM2 is a surefire choice for experienced shooters. Get EM2 for free and use it immediately in Tier 15 Black Ops Cold War and War Zones on the Season 5 Battle Pass. TEC-9: Submachine gun (launch) semi-automatic submachine gun. Improved accuracy from long distances with less recoil and slower rate of fire. Good damage output in the medium range. Get the TEC-9 for free and make it available in Black Ops Cold War and War Zones at Tier 31 of the Season 5 Battle Pass.

The TEC-9 is a unique weapon in that it has two muzzles that change the type of fire. When properly equipped, the TEC-9 is very effective in enabling aggressive hipfire play.

Wand: Proximity (during the season) deadly wand. A place where fashion and function meet. Decorated with a sterling silver lion’s head, this wand is easy to grip and deadly to swing around. Get it from the unlock challenge or the store blueprint. Marshall: Handgun (during the season) Break Action Pistol. A hand-loaded dual pistol fires a 12-gauge shell. Excellent damage at close range. Obtained via an unlock challenge or store blueprint. New Weapon Unlock Challenge (BOCW) MG 82: Use the light machine gun LMG to kill 3 or more enemies without reloading in 15 different completed matches. C58: Assault Rifle Use the assault rifle to get long shot kills in 15 different completed matches.

magazine

AMP63 (BOCW) 20 RndAmmo capacity increased from 20 to 25 STANAG25 RndAmmo capacity increased from 25 to 3020 RndSpeed ​​MagAmmo capacity increased from 20 to 25 Salvo23 Rnd Fast MagAmmo capacity increased from 23 to 30 New operator Fox: Warsaw Agreement (launch) access Go to the Fox for use in Black Ops Cold War and War Zones at Tier 0 of the Acquisition Season 5 Battle Pass and unlock additional Ultra Rarity Operator skins at Tier 100. Striker: NATO (during the season) Access the striker as part of the next season Five store bundle offerings that will be detailed at a later date. Hudson: NATO (during the season) Access Hudson as part of the upcoming Season 5 Store Bundle Offering. Details will be announced at a later date.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://dotesports.com/call-of-duty/news/call-of-duty-warzones-season-5-patch-notes-are-here

