KX provides KX Insights with Google BigQuery integration





KX adds Google BigQuery integration to KX Insights, the cloud’s first real-time streaming analytics platform, to gain real-time insights from streaming data via KX enhanced in the context of historical data in Google Cloud’s multi-cloud data warehouse. To be able to.

“KX Insights is built with a focus on performance, efficiency and ease of use,” said Paul Hollway, Head of Partnerships at KX. “BigQuery integration gives our customers even more options on how to combine real-time insights and historical data to make smarter, faster business decisions.”

KX Insights is natively available on the Google Cloud Marketplace as a certified solution. KX Insights takes full advantage of the Google Cloud Platform to deliver high-quality performance while maintaining interoperability with existing processes and data.

“Organizations today are increasingly looking for solutions that help them access and manipulate data in real time,” said Chris Arisian, director of industry ISVs on Google Cloud. “We are pleased to announce that KX Insights is now available on the Google Cloud Marketplace, which will continue to provide our customers with the tools they need to scale and succeed.”

According to vendors, KX Insights provides ultra-high performance real-time analytics that can be quickly deployed in all public, private and hybrid cloud environments, is easy to operate, has unlimited scalability and zero maintenance. With complex event handling, fast analytics, and machine learning interfaces, you can make quick decisions and respond automatically to events in minutes.

At the core of KX Insights is kdb +. It is a powerful time series database that combines an in-memory computing engine, a real-time streaming processor, and built-in time series analysis to perform fast and accurate queries across large amounts of high-speed data. ..

For more information on this news, please visit www.kx.com.

