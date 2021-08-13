What you can’t find on Google about hydrangea





Gardeners who ask Google for a tutorial on how and when to prun hydrangea are disappointed because it’s hard to find the right answer. To simplify the problem, the first step in determining the pruning details is to determine the type of hydrangea you have. Once that’s done, you’ll know if the hydrangea will bloom on the buds that formed last year or on the new growth that formed this year.

Hydrangea can be divided into 5 categories:

The big leaf hydrangea (macrophyla) blooms in midsummer and has large round flowers. Mainly pink or blue. Large leaf hydrangea has thick, coarse leaves on small plants. Hydrangeas in this category bloom on old trees, but many new hydrangeas such as Let’s Dance and Endless Summer rebloom and form new shoots during the season. Mountain hydrangea, often referred to as lace caps, are like big reefs, but have flat clusters of flowers with open petals on the outside of the inflorescence. The leaves have a wide and thick texture. Like their big leaf cousins, most new varieties of lace cap hydrangea also form buds and flowers during this season.

Smooth hydrangea has a flashy white round flower that is a true short top. The most common are the old-fashioned Annabel and the new Incredible Ball with large flowers. This category blooms in the buds formed on new trees in the spring and opens in the summer.

Panicled hydrangea is easy to identify because of its conical flowers. Most varieties have flowers that open white and then turn pink, followed by red. The leaves of the anicle are small, but the plants are usually large. Popular varieties include Limelight, Pinky Winky, and Little Lime. Tree-shaped hydrangeas fall into this category. The leaves of Oakleaf Hydrangea are shaped like oak leaves and are easily distinguishable. The flowers are less abundant and more interesting leaves are preferred, which often turn bronze in the fall. The oak leaf hydrangea blooms in the buds that formed the previous summer.Article content

Hydrangeas that bloom on old trees need to be pruned shortly after flowering. However, pruning these in September, when the flowers are almost gone, does not have enough time to make buds for next year. By pruning these hydrangeas, you can lose flowers for a year. It is advisable to avoid pruning these hydrangeas unless the plant seems too large. But go ahead and do minor pruning every spring to get rid of old stems that are weak, dead or non-functional.

Hydrangeas that bloom in new trees can be pruned in late autumn or early spring. These include ears and smooth hydrangea. Tree-shaped hydrangeas should be pruned every spring so that the top does not become too heavy.

Hydrangea, a repetitive bloomer, needs to be lightly pruned to avoid running out of bloom in the future. Use your own pruning shears type pruning shears to remove the oldest tired stems that are weak, dead, or non-functional.

Climbing hydrangea is a category not listed above and blooms white on attractive vines that lean on or climb fences and walls. These shade-resistant hydrangeas do not need to be pruned unless the plant is made smaller.

The good news is that hydrangeas do not require much pruning, except for tree-shaped varieties. This is in contrast to flowering shrubs such as forsythia, spirea, snowballs and weigela hortensis that rejuvenate after logging. Unless the hydrangea grows too large, it may be best to keep the pruning scissors in the garden hut.

