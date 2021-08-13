It’s time for Google to resist the Geo-fence warrant and stand up for affected users





EFF would like to thank former intern Haley Amster for drafting this post and Nathan Sobel, a former legal fellow for editing.

Amendment Article 4 requires authorities to target search warrants at specific locations or homes, bank safe deposit boxes, cell phones, etc. only if there is reason to believe that evidence of the crime can be found there. .. The drafter of the Constitution put these essential limits on government power after suffering a British investigation called a general warrant.

But today, Google is promoting a digital version of these colonial general warrants. By using a geo-fence warrant (also known as a reverse location warrant), federal and state law enforcement officers first determine who was in a particular region at a particular time in a Google search user’s account. Regularly requests that individuals outside the region be tracked. Specific region and period.

These warrants are primarily an aversion to the core guarantees of Article 4 of the Constitutional Amendment, as they wipe out people who, by design, have nothing to do with the crime under investigation.

For example, in 2020, Florida police obtained a geo-fence warrant in a robbery investigation and began to suspect men who frequently ride bicycles in the area. Google collected the location history of men when they tracked their rides using an app on their smartphones. In this scenario, despite his innocence, police eventually put him on suspicion of crime.

Google is at the heart of this unconstitutional plan. Because Google’s devices, operating systems, apps, and other products can collect data from millions of users and catalog their locations, movements, associations, and other personal life details. Authorities will send you a Google Geofence warranty.

Google may push some of these warrants back into court, but most agree with law enforcement requirements, and the number of geofence warrants they send to companies has dramatically increased in recent years. It has increased. This is in contrast to the documented cases of other companies that resist law enforcement requirements for user data under Article 4 of the Amendment.

It’s a thing of the past for Google to protect user privacy and resist these illegal warrants. Previously, Google was asked to do so due to the growing coalition of civil rights and other organizations led by the Surveillance Technology and Oversight Project. We participate in the coalition seeking change and further demanding that Google:

Resisting compliance with geo-fence warrants More transparency about receiving geo-fence warrants Provides notifications to all affected users, providing users with meaningful choices and personal data management

As explained below, these are the minimum steps Google must take to show that it is committed to protecting user privacy and Amendment 4 to general warrants.

First: Refuse to comply with Geo-fence warrants

EFF is asking Google to stop complying with the Geofence Warrants it receives. Currently, Google appears to have an internal system that streamlines, systematizes, and encourages the use of geo-fence warrants by law enforcement agencies. Google’s practice of adhering to geo-fence warrants, despite being unconstitutional, contradicts our commitment to protect user privacy by keeping information safe, treating and managing it responsibly. Just recently in October, Google’s parent company CEO Sundar Pichai said: [p]Liberty is one of the most important areas in which we invest as a company, and in the past, Google has appeared in court to protect sensitive user data from overkill government legal proceedings. However, Google’s compliance with geo-fence warrants is inconsistent with these courtesy and corporate past behavior.

To fulfill its promise, Google must either refuse to comply with these illegal warrants or promise to challenge them in court. By refusing to comply, Google will hold law enforcement agencies responsible for proving the legality of the warrant in court. Other companies, and even Google itself, have done this in the past. Google should not postpone law enforcement claims that geo-fence guarantees are constitutional. Especially given the well-documented history of law enforcement attempts at new oversight and the legal theory that courts later ruled as unconstitutional. And to the extent that Google refused to comply with the Geofence Warrant, it should say so publicly.

Google’s continued cooperation is even more unacceptable given that other companies that collect similar location data from users, such as Microsoft and Garmin, have publicly stated that they do not comply with Geofence’s warranty. ..

Second: Meaningful transparency

Even if Google ceases to comply with geo-fence warrants today, it must be more transparent about geo-fence warrants received in the past. Google needs to analyze the information and provide details about the geo-fence warrant in its biannual transparency report.

Google’s Transparency Report currently documents the types and volumes of law enforcement requests for user data that companies receive, but at this time it analyzes information about geofence warranty and provides details. There is no such thing as. Without a detailed report of the geo-fence warrant received by Google, the general public can find out about the geo-fence warrant by examining leaks to reporters and court filings.

Here are some specific ways Google can be more transparent:

Immediate transparency reform

Google must disclose the following information about all geo-fence warrants received in the last five years and promise to continue.

The amount of geo-fence warrants Google has received so far is divided every six months. Percentage of compliant requests. The number of device IDs disclosed by Google for each warrant. The duration and geographic area covered by each geofence.

Google also needs to file a proceeding to confirm that the government has made the appropriate presentation required by law if it resists and is imposed on a nondisclosure agreement. Google prohibits us from disclosing the fact that the company has received a geofence warrant or providing any other details if it is subject to such an order or if the associated docket is sealed. ), Google may close those orders, open their docks and publish their details as soon as permitted by law.

Reform of long-term transparency

Google will also endeavor to support and provide basic details regarding the proceedings and reference numbers of the orders approving each geo-fence warrant, and the relevant criminal prosecution reference numbers that Google recognizes as a result of the geo-fence warrants. is needed. At a minimum, Google must disclose the details of the agencies seeking geo-fence guarantees, categorized by federal agency, state-level agency, and local law enforcement agency.

Third: Notify all affected users

Google must initiate notifications to users when their information is involved in Geofence’s warranty, even if the information is anonymized. This notification to affected users must specify the information that Google created, the format, the agency that requested it, the court that approved the warrant, and whether Google provided the identification information. Notification to the user here is important. If people do not know how they are affected by these warrants, there can be no meaningful public debate about them.

To the extent that the law requires Google to delay notification or not disclose the existence of warrants, Google must challenge such restrictions to comply only with valid restrictions and notify users as soon as possible. I have.

It doesn’t look like Google is notifying all users who request data from law enforcement agencies. Some affected users say Google has notified that law enforcement agencies have accessed their accounts via geo-fence warrants. However, in some cases that EFF followed, it seems that Google does not always notify affected users of the people identified in response to these warrants without official explanation from Google. Google’s policy requires that users be notified before disclosing information, but we need to be more clear here. Google must announce whether the policy applies to all user information covered by the Geofence Warrant or only to users identified by law enforcement.

Fourth: Minimize data collection and provide users with meaningful choices

Many people don’t know, let alone understand, when and how Google collects and stores location data. Google will not process user data without opt-in consent, minimize the amount of data it collects, delete retained data that users no longer need, and make it easier for users to delete. So we need to do a better job of explaining our policies and practices to our users. data.

Before law enforcement calls, Google must first stop collecting user location data before obtaining meaningful consent from the user. Dozens of services, data types, or click-through contracts that apply at once for use are not sufficient, so this agreement must establish a fair way for users to opt in for data collection. As a judge in a Facebook case said, the logic that you can get true consent just by clicking “Agree” is that the user has all the words in these policies before they click Agree. Indicates that you need to pretend to have read.

Google also needs to explain exactly what location data we collect from you, when it will be collected, what it is used for, and how long Google will retain that data. It must be clear and easy to understand and should not be buried in close privacy policies or terms of use.

In addition, Google needs to collect, retain, and use customer location data only for specific purposes, such as providing directions on Google Maps or measuring road congestion. Do not collect data or use it for other purposes, such as targeted advertising, unless you individually choose to use it. Google needs to go beyond notifications and consents to minimize the processing of user data. That is, you need to process user data only when it is reasonably necessary to provide the user with what the user requested. For example, unless the user specifically requests that the data be saved, the user data should be deleted when it is no longer needed for the particular purpose for which it was first collected.

Google allows users to manually delete their location data and set an automatic deletion schedule, but Google needs to make sure these tools aren’t illusions. Recent enforcement measures by state lawyers claim that users cannot completely delete data and opt out of collecting location data altogether.

* * *

Google has tremendous power over the ability of law enforcement agencies to use geo-fence warrants. Google needs to support users in exposing sensitive data to law enforcement agencies, rather than waiting silently about them for criminal defendants to challenge them in court.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.eff.org/deeplinks/2021/08/its-time-google-resist-geofence-warrants-and-stand-its-affected-users The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos