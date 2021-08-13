The new Senate bill will completely overturn Apple’s and Google’s app store dominance – TechCrunch





Mobile software makers have long complained that the app store is unreasonably reducing the cash that should flow directly to developers, as two giants call shots and collect what they think is appropriate. I am. In response to these concerns, a group of senators submitted a new bill this week. If this is passed, the ability to manage app purchases on Apple and Google operating systems will be significantly reduced, completely disrupting the way mobile software is distributed.

A new bill called the Open App Markets Act enshrines a significant number of rights that could benefit app developers who are tired of giving 30% of their revenue to Apple and Google. The bill is fully embedded below, so companies that control the operating system must allow third-party apps and app stores.

It also prevents these companies from blocking users from notifying users about low prices for software that developers may find outside the official app store. Apple and Google are also prohibited from using “private” information collected through the platform to create competing apps.

Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), who submitted a bipartisan bill with Senator Marsha Blackburn (R), said: -TN), and Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN). Klobuchar chairs the Senate Antitrust Subcommittee, and both Blackburn and Blumental are members of the subcommittee.

Senator Blackburn called the Apple and Google app stores “a direct insult to the free and fair market,” and Senator Klobuchar said their actions caused “serious competitive concerns.”

The bill is based on information gathered earlier this year from app store and competition subcommittee hearings. In hearings, lawmakers heard from Apple and Google, as well as Spotify, Tile, and Match Group, but the three companies that claimed their business were negatively impacted by anti-competitive app store policies.

“… We urge Congress to pass the Open App Markets Act quickly,” said Horacio Gutierrez, Spotify’s Chief Legal Officer, on the new bill. “In the absence of action, Apple and other companies are expected to continue to change their rules in favor of their own services, further harming consumers, developers and the digital economy.”

The Coalition for App Fairness, a developer advocacy group, praised the bill for its potential to drive innovation in the digital market. “The bipartisan Open App Markets Act is a step towards holding major tech companies accountable for the competition-hindering practices of developers in the United States and around the world,” said Meghan Di Muzio, executive director of CAF. ..

In hopes of avoiding future regulatory issues, Apple has reduced its own pricing for companies with less than $ 1 million in App Store revenue from 30% last year to 15%. Google followed with a unique gesture, reducing the price to 15% of the first $ 1 million in revenue developers earn through the Play Store in a year. Some developers who were critical of corporate practices considered these changes to be just promotional stunts.

Developers have long been dissatisfied with the high fees they pay to distribute software through two major mobile operating systems in the world. The battle intensified last year when Epic Games launched a court battle that circumvented Apple’s payment rules and had a major impact on the mobile software world by allowing Fortnite players to pay directly to Epic. After the May trial, the verdict is scheduled for later this year.

“This makes it easier for developers of all sizes to challenge these harmful practices and seek relief from retaliation, whether in proceedings or because they dare to speak,” said Epic Games’ Public Policy Officer. Vice President Corie Wright mentioned the new bill.

Unlike Apple, Google allows apps to be “sideloaded” and installed on devices outside the Google Play store. However, the document opened in Epic’s parallel proceedings against Google is terrible for users raised by the company when the Play Store creators pressured developers to stick to the official app market by the sideloading process. I made it clear that I knew it was an experience.

The counter-argument here is that the official app store makes apps safer and smoother for consumers. While Apple and Google charge a lot of money to sell mobile software through the App Store and Google Play Store, they both protect people from malware and protect users by streamlining apps through these official channels. Claims to enable rapid software updates to patch security concerns that could put you at risk. privacy.

“At Apple, we focus on maintaining an App Store where people can be confident that all apps meet strict guidelines and that privacy and security are protected,” an Apple spokeswoman said at TechCrunch. Told to.

Former Google policy executive Adam Kovacevich, who heads the new technology-backed industry group Chamber of Progress, has called the new bill “visual” for Android and iPhone owners.

“I’ve never seen consumers marching in Washington, where Congress demands that they use their smartphones,” Kobasevic said. “And Congress has more to do than intervene in a multi-million dollar dispute between businesses.”

At least for Google, the counterarguments have their own counterarguments. Android has long been notorious for malware, but most of its malicious software does not appear to have penetrated the device by sideloading through the front door of the Google Play store.

