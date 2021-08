Workday makes Google a preferred public cloud partner weeks after the end of the Amazon project reveals The Register

UpdatedWorkday has become obsessed with Google Cloud, making it the right provider to run core industry workloads in a public cloud environment. It’s been five years since we talked about AWS in the same ardent language.

SaaSy’s financial and human resources application company said Google Cloud will be the first proposal for healthcare, financial services and retail customers.

In a statement, Workday states that customers will be able to deploy Workday Financial Management, Workday Human Capital Management (HCM), and Workday Adaptive Planning into Google’s infrastructure.

Workday Co-CEO Chano Fernandez argued that the partnership would provide an “excellent public cloud experience.”

The pair “provides cloud capabilities to help organizations increase employee productivity and accelerate digital transformation,” he said.

The uniqueness of the arrangement could be tested by the fact that Workday chose Amazon Web Services (AWS) as the “preferred public cloud infrastructure provider” for its customers’ production workloads in 2016.

The register has contacted Workday for more information on the current status of the transaction.

Workday and Amazon have a different relationship, with application vendors providing software for HR capabilities, a global e-commerce and technology giant. Until last year, when Amazon decided to withdraw the project’s main plans, it was set up to take over most of these applications on behalf of Oracle’s PeopleSoft.

An AWS spokesperson told The Register:

Some of the more ironic tech observers may wonder why the news of a project turnaround suddenly appeared in July, when the decision was made last year. It’s no wonder if Amazon was clearly already in the pipeline and was winded up by Google’s deal, which played the story midwife.

Like Amazon, Google is a Workday customer with transactions dating back to 2012. According to a recent classified ad, Google still seems to be using Workday.

Workday is also associated with other cloud giants, Microsoft Azure, but its platform only supports the Adaptive Planning module, and the two also work together with Active Directory integration.

Whatever the impact of Workday and the apparent discrepancy between Amazon, SaaS application vendors do not expect SaaS application vendors to hit software demand. In May, Workday announced that it would hire approximately 2,500 workers to meet the expected demand for returning to work after a pandemic.

August 13, 2021 09:01 Updated to add to UTC

Workday keeps in touch as follows: “Our public cloud strategy includes services across multiple enterprise-class vendors … In addition to our own data center, our customers have the option of running Workday Financial Management and Workday Human Capital Management (HCM). Has announced applications on AWS in the US, Canada, Singapore, and recently expanded to Australia.

“We also offer Workday Adaptive Planning on both Azure and AWS. Recently, Google Cloud was announced as a new cloud partner, allowing customers to run Workday Financial Management, Workday HCM, and Workday Adaptive Planning in their environment. Become.”

