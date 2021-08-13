JPML integrates Google Ads antitrust proceedings and transfers to SDNY





This Tuesday, the Judiciary Committee on Multi-District Proceedings (JPML) calls for centralization of advertising-related antitrust proceedings filed by Google LLC, Alphabet Inc., and YouTube LLC (collectively Google) in the northern districts. Upon request, we issued a transfer order. California. Instead, JPML has decided to consolidate the three groups of proceedings, the advertiser, the issuer, and the State Attorney General into the Southern District of New York.

The proceedings involved Google’s monopoly and curbing competition in online display advertising, the market for digital display advertising on websites and mobile apps, the order said. According to JPML, the main participants in online display advertising are used by advertisers who are trying to place ads, content providers such as news sites that provide advertising space, and advertisers and online publishers to control buying and selling. A high-speed electronic trading forum called Exchange. Of advertising space.

Plaintiffs say that Google operates the largest advertising exchange, but uses its power to curb competition, thereby imposing super-competitive prices and robbing the exchange of income. It claims to be damaging to participating advertisers and publishers. For alleged harm, all plaintiffs seek to suspend looting and compensatory damages.

The MDL, currently titled “Inre: Google Digital Advertising Antitrust Litigation,” consists of 19 proceedings pending in 16 districts, one of which was filed by a state coalition and led by Texas. In this week’s order, the Panel considered the pros and cons of the integration and where to move the proceedings.

After the briefing and hearing, JPML was pleased that the transfer was appropriate due to the general question about the facts. Too, now is the perfect time to organize proceedings and maximize efficiency. This is because few actions have begun to discover, and those actions are still in their infancy.

JPML has elected the New York Forum because centralization helps the parties and witnesses to implement the proceedings fairly and efficiently. The court said Google has an important business in New York and the advertising and publishing industry has a strong presence in New York. JPML also acknowledged that its contract with Google has led Facebook, a defendant in some proceedings and a third party in other proceedings, to support the merger in Northern California or Southern New York.

