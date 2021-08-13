Facebook, Google, Isovalent, Microsoft and Netflix Announce eBPF Foundation as Part of Linux Foundation





San Francisco, August 12, 2021 / PRNewswire /-The Linux Foundation, a non-profit organization that enables large-scale innovation through open source, today announced that it is hosting the eBPF Foundation. Founding members include Facebook, Google, Isovalent, Microsoft and Netflix. This will precede the eBPF Summit, a free virtual event that will take place August 18-19, 2021.

eBPF allows developers to safely and efficiently embed programs in any software, including the operating system kernel. As a result, eBPF is rapidly becoming the best way to enable a wide range of infrastructure use cases, delivering significant efficiency and performance gains and dramatically reducing system complexity. For example, Facebook uses eBPF as the primary software-defined load balancer for data centers, and Google uses Cilium to bring eBPF-based networking and security to managed Kubernetes offerings GKE and Anthos.

“EBPF is an innovative technology that allows you to change the behavior of your operating system in real time without changing risky or costly kernel code. The ability to quickly repeat everything from networking to security to containerization. It had a huge impact, “said Alexei Starovoitov. Co-author and maintainer of eBPF, Facebook kernel developer.

eBPF changes the way operating systems and infrastructure services are designed. Fills the boundary between the kernel and user space. It accelerates and accelerates innovation and is a major leap forward in open source technology for networking, security, application profiling / tracing, and system observable use cases. eBPF also allows users to combine and apply logic between multiple subsystems that were previously completely independent.

“EBPF has redefined the way we think about operating systems and has revolutionized networking, security, and observability. Due to its high relevance to the cloud-native world, eBPF adoption is incredible. “It’s accelerating at the pace of,” said Daniel Borkmann, co-author and maintainer of eBPF, the kernel developer of Isovalent.

By making the OS kernel programmable, infrastructure software can leverage existing layers and make them more intelligent, scalable, and feature-rich without continuing to add layers of complexity to the system. .. eBPF is a brand new, reprogramming runtime behavior that is independent of existing kernel features and does not compromise execution efficiency or security in areas such as networking, security, application profiling / tracing, and performance troubleshooting. Brought about the development of generational tools.

The eBPF Foundation extends the powerful capabilities of eBPF and extends the significant level of contributions made to grow beyond Linux. It will be the hub for open source eBPF projects and technologies, fostering communities through a variety of activities such as summits and other collaboration events, and further driving the growth and adoption of the eBPF ecosystem.

“EBPF is one of the biggest examples of the types of innovations that occur in the Linux community, covering the technologies that are natural for us to host, and the future of operating system and microservices delivery. “It represents,” said Mike Doran, general manager. Senior Vice President of Projects for the Linux Foundation. “We look forward to supporting the activities of the eBPF Foundation and the community.”

For more information, please visit https://www.ebpf.io.

Members quote Facebook. Chris Mason, Facebook’s kernel maintainer and engineering director, said: “We are excited to support the work of the eBPF community and build the tools needed to enhance the development of next-generation Linux systems.”

Google “We look forward to seeing the Linux Foundation announce their decision to host eBPF,” said Chris DiBona, Google’s open source director. “EBPF is the future of networking for the Linux kernel, and we are pleased that Google is part of the evolving standards it has created.”

Same price “The programmability of eBPF has revolutionized security, observability, and networking, especially in the area of ​​native space in containers and clouds. EBPF development and co-maintenance. We are proud to have played a central role in this, said Thomas Graf, Chief Technology Officer at Isovalent: “eBPF is already on the road to the production stack of countless companies. I’ve found it, but it’s at the beginning of the innovation curve unleashed by eBPF as a technology. “

Mark Russinovich, Chief Technology Officer of Microsoft Azure, said: “EBPF brings a new generation of tools that allow developers to easily diagnose problems, innovate quickly, and extend the capabilities of their operating systems.“ Microsoft further expands the use of eBPF in new scenarios and platforms. We look forward to partnering with the community to do so, and we look forward to working with other founding members and involving additional organizations. “

Netflix “eBPF is a new type of software that creates the network, performance and security technology industry and offers super-powerful capabilities,” said Brendan Gregg, senior performance engineer at Netflix. “Netflix pioneered the use of eBPF for observability and provided insights into a myriad of areas that were previously difficult or exorbitantly expensive to measure. EBPF provides application latency. Helped to shorten and find cost savings. Exciting technology. “

Quote Support Intel “Intel welcomes the creation of the eBPF Foundation. Technologies, including eBPF, have the potential to revolutionize critical applications and use cases across computing, storage, networking, and next-generation infrastructure. It’s a secret. We’re excited to continue contributing to eBPF and look forward to working with it. Jesse Brandeberg, Principal Software Engineer, Intel’s Ethernet Product Group, said:

About the Linux Foundation Founded in 2000, the Linux Foundation is supported by more than 1,000 members and is the world’s leading hub for collaboration on open source software, open standards, open data, and open hardware. Linux Foundation projects are important to the world’s infrastructure, including Linux, Kubernetes, Node.js, and more. The Linux Foundation methodology focuses on leveraging best practices to create sustainable models of open collaboration that meet the needs of contributors, users, and solution providers. For more information, please visit linuxfoundation.org.

The Linux Foundation owns and uses registered trademarks. For a list of the Linux Foundation’s trademarks, please visit our Trademark Usage page (https://www.linuxfoundation.org/trademark-usage). Linux is a registered trademark of Linus Torvalds.

