Amazon and Google resume sleep tracking, WHO demands global false alarm plan

Whether to wear a sleep tracker

Wearable sleep tracking has been an attractive target for tech giants for nearly a decade. But this year, Amazon and Google are investing in another type of technology. Erinwrites, a passive sleep monitor that keeps you resting from the bedside, is writing a new story. The moves of both companies suggest an expansion strategy aimed at making sleep monitoring devices more clinically and practically useful. Small details like Google’s decision to link to the American Academy of Sleep Medicine can also help acquire skeptical clinicians who are key to long-term recruitment. Seema Khosla, medical director of the North Dakota Sleep Center, said this would increase collaboration. Rather, I’m huge and I crush you, a little sleep doctor.

Misinfo needs a global solution

Covid’s misinformation caused widespread damage. Hans Kluge, Regional Director of WHOs Europe, is one of those who are trying to find a way to get it back. In a conversation with CaseyatHIMSS, Kruge said he needed to seek a global strategy to combat false information and rely on talking about using technology to check vaccination status and disseminate factual information. I did.

In July 2020, researchers said that Erin Covid’s falsehood on social media was equivalent to an idealistic dirty bomb. According to a new report from the New York Times, the platform has made some efforts to combat this issue, but most have impressed the White House. Facebook and Twitter allow some posts to remain labeled with caution, even after experts have identified a particular individual as a false and frequent spreader. According to the NYT, the two companies are having a hard time creating rules to remove nuanced posts.

Latest from HIMSS

Speaking of HIMSS, Casey and Katie have covered the conference all week. Here’s an overview of the highlights so far:

Netflix for Healthcare: Wilson To, Head of Healthcare and Life Sciences at AWS, suggested using the data to provide recommendations to patients who decide how to proceed with care. For example, if an individual turns on Netflix, they can get recommendations. Tej Anand, a business professor at UTs McCombs School, argued that these recommendations came from stakeholders who had an agenda to drive. Ransomware attacks on hospitals: Former Facebook chief security officer Alex Stamos said U.S. officials said hospitals and other medical institutions would pay the ransom because financial incentives were overworking the attackers. He said he needed to consider amending the law to ban it. Post-Regulatory Covid: What happens is that regulators essentially need to revert to their previous state, says Amy Abernethy, now a former Verily FDA employee. But we have nothing to learn. Read more about the future of drug and device regulation and the role that real-world data play in it in the Katies story.

ML for a better medical timeline

Throwing unstructured notes from medical records with an algorithm is not always particularly useful. Human professionals often have a good understanding of what really matters, but they can also get tired of manually creating clinically relevant timelines. So MIT scientists have devised a way for machine learning to work together with human expertise. In a poster session at The Machine Learning for Health Care Conferences announced Friday, Jason Zhao, Monica Agrawal, and their colleagues how their way to identify when cancer has spread and when treatment has begun. I explained how it worked.

The latest transportation of digital health

Mahana Therapeutics, a prescription digital therapy startup, has raised $ 61 million in Series B funding, led by JAZZ venture partner and Gurnet Point Capital, with the participation of Lux Capital and others. Mahana says the money will be used to initiate FDA-approved remote treatment for IBS. Gurnet Points Sophie Kornowski and JAZZ Ventures Meghan Reynolds have also joined Mahanas’ board of directors. Elektra Health, a manufacturer of digital menopausal treatment platforms, has raised $ 3.75 million in seed funding jointly led by Alexis OhaniansSeven Seven Six and Flare Capital Partners, City Light Capital, January Ventures, Hannah & Guy Raz. Clinical trial software company Reify Health has raised $ 220 million for trial recruitment tools from Coatue Management, ICONIQ Growth, and Adams Street Partners. According to a press release, Reify is currently valued at $ 2.2 billion.

If two startups are better than one

Butterfly Network, Inc., a manufacturer of handheld whole-body ultrasound. Announced an exclusive partnership with AI-guided ultrasound software maker Caption Health to provide an integrated version of both products to healthcare professionals performing cardiac assessments. Health analysis company Sema4 has partnered with Avera Health, a Midwest-based community health system, to integrate clinical and genomic data to provide access to a medical IT platform to support cancer research and care. Provided to the system. Zebra Medical Vision, the developer of deep learning for medical imaging applications, has merged with Nanoxin, a total equity transaction worth up to $ 200 million.

Shake up with a mover

President of Telemental Health StartupWoebot HealthnamedKimGoodwin User Experience. Goodwin was previously a design consultant and senior advisor to the personalized health network PatientsLikeMe.

In a major staff restructuring at Amazon, AWS longtime SVP Charlie Belis departed after working for the company for over 23 years. According to CNBC, AWS SVPPeter DeSantis buddies will replace Bells’ work-leading utility computing, and AWS VPPrasad Kalyanaraman will take responsibility for the infrastructure.

