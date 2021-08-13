Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5 Update Released-Everything You Need to Know





Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5 will be dropped around the world and will bring a lot of rewards with new Battle Passes and some new changes that rock the meta.

In Season 5, in addition to new zombie content, there’s plenty of free content for players to enjoy, including the series’ first double agent mode in multiplayer, a new classic black ops map, and new Warzone perks with shifts. It is prepared. Meta etc.

Read on to see changes in Battle Pass, maps, gameplay and more.

Battle Pass Changes The new fox skin should definitely inspire players to complete this season’s Battle Pass (Image: Raven Software).

The Warzone Season 5 Battle Pass comes with some unique rewards for those who are willing to grind hard enough.

One of the highlights of this season’s Battle Pass is the fox’s unique operator skin, which decorates her with a terrifying samurai-style outfit with Japanese motifs as a homage to the origin of the operator.

Players will have to spend a lot of time and effort unlocking the “Gold Leaf” Ultra Fox Skin, as it is only available at Tier 100 (maximum level) of the Battle Pass.

Players can also unlock the two new weapons introduced in Season 5 for free by increasing the Battle Pass level.

The EM2 assault rifle can be unlocked at Tier 15 and the Tec-9SMG can be unlocked at Tier 31.

A complete list of Battle Pass benefits can be found here.

Map changes Season 5’s new Gulag map (Image: Raven Software)

Two new Points of Interest (POI) have been added to Warzone’s Verdansk map, but only one has been properly published by Raven Software. [REDACTED] information.

The POIs we know now are mobile broadcasters everywhere in Verdansk.

Since those locations vary from match to match, one area is not a hotspot for rewards provided by the station-it’s not entirely clear what the rewards are in the patch notes, but stop the station. You can earn by issuing their broadcast.

Further changes have been made to the Gulag map, which is based on the classic Black Ops 2 map consisting of the Speedball Arena.

Read More Related Articles Gameplay Changes New features include loot changes in Verdansk (Image: Raven Software)

The loot around the Verdansk map has been modified to keep things fresh so that it happens regularly with each new season update.

The following changes to loot in Warzone are:

New Gulag and In-Game Lobby Loadout Sentry Gun Kill Streak Added to Supply Box TEC-9 (BOCW) and EM2 (BOCW) Added to Loot Pool

While the popular cold-blooded perks have been adjusted, new perks have also been added to the game.

Combat Scout-Slot 3 (Yellow)

When you damage an enemy, the enemy will be highlighted for a short time and automatically pinged.

Enhancement-Slot 2 (red)

The armor plate has been enhanced to absorb 75 damage instead of 50. Only two armor plates are required for the operator to be considered fully armored.

Cold Blood-Slot 1 (Blue)-War Zone Changes Only

It cannot be detected by AI targeting system and thermal optics. Disables Combat Scout without triggering high alert alerts.Read more Related articles Read more Related articles

