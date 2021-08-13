Jobs: Manager-Google.org CSR and Partnership: Open Application





About work

The purpose of the Google.org Partnership Team is to establish, maintain, and support strategic relationships with our partners. As part of the team, you are responsible for negotiating contracts and working with partners to achieve the company’s primary objectives. In addition, it leads projects related to partnerships across departments.

Google.org offers Google’s best features to solve some of humanity’s greatest challenges. We combine funding, innovation and technical expertise to support poorly serviced communities and provide opportunities for everyone. We use technology and innovation to work with nonprofits to tackle complex social challenges. Google.org’s APAC grant team works closely with cross-functional partners across the company to drive innovative social impact and cash grants to nonprofits that create a brand love for Google. I will do it.

We support the ongoing granting and program management promotion of grants in the Asia Pacific region, with a particular focus on India, and support the team’s infrastructure and operations.

This position will drive ongoing grant creation and program management in the Asia Pacific region, with a particular focus on India to support the team’s infrastructure and operations. We strive to improve people’s lives by building and enabling innovations that change the way society addresses common challenges. We are looking for candidates with enthusiasm and passion to solve some of the world’s biggest problems, challenge fraudulent systems and promote fairness and access to opportunities for all. ..

Location Gurgaon, Haryana, India; Bangalore, Karnataka, India; Mumbai, India, Maharastra Minimum Qualifications: Bachelor’s degree or equivalent work experience Experience related to program management, strategic consulting, or charitable activities, especially financial progress and / or Experience prioritized in collaboration with nonprofits in the area of ​​digital responsibility: Living experience and / or professionals Proximity within socially and economically excluded communities, especially in India Report to multiple stakeholders Ability to provide frequent updates and effective communication in a fast-paced environment Ability to create clear, concise, error-free emails, documents and presentations Humility – Listening and Employee Leadership Creativity and Presence – Stories I am motivated to tell the tips of telling and the story of Google.org to various stakeholders. Strong project management skills. Excellent written communication and impeccable responsibility for detail Google.org’s due diligence, design and execution of Google.org grants to poorly serviced communities in India, especially in the areas of financial opportunities and digital responsibility. Supervise Promote project management for grant initiatives, such as identifying storytelling. Opportunity, moment of craft announcement, event management. Manage operational support for Google.org grants in India, including budget forecasting and tracking, CSR requirements, billing, contract management, vendor management, strategic reviews, and impact assessment. Manage the localization of Google’s global philanthropic program in the Asia Pacific region, including working with cross-functional teams to identify regional champions and potential grantees. Lead the crisis response of Google.orgs in the Asia Pacific region. We are committed to quick turnaround grants, technology, and employee efforts to bring relief to where it is most needed.How to apply

