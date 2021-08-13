Samsung leader Jay Y. Lee’s legal issues





Seoul, August 13 (Reuters)-Samsung Electronics (005930.KS) Vice Chairman Jay Y. Lee, convicted of bribery and embezzlement, was released on parole.read more

But he faces two other trials. One has been accused of accounting fraud and stock price manipulation, and the other has been accused of illegally using sedatives.read more

Below is a timeline of Lee’s legal issues.

2016

October 24: Former President Park Geun-hye is suspected of cheating involving Choi Soon-sil’s personal best friend Choi Soon-sil. It was reported on the cable channel.

November 13: South Korean prosecutors investigate the spread of political scandals involving Park and ask Lee Jae-yong.

December 21: A team led by a special counsel launches a formal criminal investigation.

2017

February 17: Lee is widely regarded as having been designed to bribe an organization controlled by Hee-seop Choi to strengthen control of the Samsung conglomerate. Arrested for supporting the merger of the companies.

February 28: Samsung Group dismantles its corporate strategy office for bribeing Park through Hee-seop Choi.

February 28: South Korean prosecutors have charged 17 people, including Lee, in a scandal.

August 25: The Seoul Central District Court sentenced Lee to five years in prison for bribery, cover-up of foreign assets, and embezzlement.

2018

February 5: Lee was released from prison after the Court of Appeals shortened the sentence to two and a half years and sentenced him to four years with a suspended sentence. Lee’s lawyer said he would appeal to the Supreme Court to overturn the conviction.

2019

August 29: The Supreme Court of South Korea sent Mr. Lee’s case back to the Seoul High Court for reconsideration, saying that the interpretation of what constitutes a bribe was too narrow.

2020

January 9: Samsung Group has set up an anti-corruption panel led by a former Supreme Court judge to improve compliance and prevent violations of governance rules.

May 6: Lee Seung-yuop publicly apologized for the controversy over Samsung’s succession plan and said he would not transfer control to the children.

September 1: The prosecution charged Lee and 10 others with accounting fraud and stock manipulation in connection with the merger of two Samsung affiliates for $ 8 billion in 2015.

2021

January 18: The Seoul High Court sentenced Lee to two and a half years in prison and returned to prison.

March 19: Received emergency surgery for appendicitis and was hospitalized until returning to prison on April 15.

March 26: The Korean Independence Commission has recommended that prosecutors stop investigating Lee for allegations of illegal use of sedatives.read more

April 22: Trial accused of window dressing fraud and stock price manipulation begins.

On June 4, the prosecution will fine Lee 50 million won ($ 43,670) for illegal use of sedatives.

June 29: The court ordered a Leestand trial on the use of sedatives.

August 9: Lee’s parole is approved.

August 13: Lee is released from Seoul detention center on parole.

September 7: Trials on his sedative use will begin.

