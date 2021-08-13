How to unlock the wand with Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War





A new, apparently prim, suitable, and slightly European-style melee weapon has been added to Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

The wand joins the list of melee weapons at the start of Season 5, and even the oldest gamers of us can kill enemies with a single melee attack. According to Activision, it’s both deadly and classy.

“We’ll be prepared to resolve the discrepancy properly, and we’ll do a little bit of etiquette with Cane, a classy beating tool that’s deadly,” Activision said. “Swing quickly from this new melee weapon to properly classify enemies, which allows you to unknowingly knock them after a crack in the upside down of Bons.”

Players must complete the challenge to unlock the wand. Here’s how to get it.

How to unlock a wand with Black Ops Cold War Screengrab via Activision

The in-game challenges for unlocking the wand are:

Use melee weapons to kill enemies who are confused or blinded by stun grenade or flash bang in 15 different completed matches.

This is simple but time consuming. Pick up the stun grenade, expect the player not to run the tactical mask on their favorite fast-paced playlist, run with their favorite melee weapon, and start the swing brilliantly.

You need to get kills in 15 different matches and the match needs to end. You can’t leave the match after getting a kill because progress isn’t counted. Progress is retained only when the match is complete.

Screenshots by Activision

Alternatively, you can purchase a bundle from the in-game store to unlock the wand blueprint with a special skin without any challenges. The stolen bundle includes a cane Rostraion blueprint, perkskin, weapon charm, finishing movements, emblems, calling cards, and two Battle Pass tear skips.

