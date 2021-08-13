NASA’s SpaceX Lunar Landing Choice Defense Reveals Details





Illustration: Jason Tochinsky

Did you know that you were planning to go back to the moon? After all, we left some electric cars out there, and we should probably check them out. You may also recall that NASA chose SpaceX’s proposal for a lunar module based on the Starship spacecraft under development. You may also recall that Jeff Bezos did not accept it well and protested the decision through the Bezos spacecraft company Blue Origin. The lander was not selected. Dynetics, the third company to consider, also protested, so the Government Accountability Office (GAO) investigated and issued a report. There is something interesting in that report.

I’ve looked into the report, which reveals NASA’s unwavering support for the SpaceX decision. One of the main reasons is that SpaceXs proposals were the cheapest at just under $ 3 billion, while Blue Origin was nearly double the $ 6 billion and Dynetics was half the $ 9 billion.

Screenshot: GAO / NASA

On that chart, you may find that dynetics products are the only ones listed as limits in terms of technology category. That leads us to what could be the most pathological burn in NASA / GAO history.

So, what I personally think is a good start to the most practical general design of a lander on the surface, easy entry and exit, modular base design, but the mass of the dynetics entry is for you. As you can probably guess, it’s the thrust of that engine that matters.

G / O media may receive fees

As the GAO report states (my emphasis):

First, Dynetics is the alleged mass reduction opportunity needed to fill the gap between Dynetics’ proposed integrated descent / ascent factor (DAE) mass estimates and current flight dynamic mass allocations. Protest the assignment of serious weaknesses to proposals that could not be reasonably substantiated. .. To be able to lift a rocket from the launch pad, the action or thrust of the rocket must be greater than the mass of the rocket being lifted. See NASA’s Rocket Principles available at https://www.grc.nasa.gov/www/k-12/rocket/TRCRocket/ rocket_principles.html (last visit date July 25, 2021).

Do you know what NASA did there? They provided Dynetics with a link to NASA’s kindergarten-to-high school education portal! The title of this page is literally “Rocket Beginner’s Guide”.

Screenshot: Dynetics / NASA

Daaaaaaammmmmnnn, NASA. It’s cold blood.

Moreover, this is a public document, and of course people have noticed it. But public roasting.

But what I find most interesting about this document has to do with the details of what SpaceX is proposing for their Starship Human Landing System (HLS) plans.

There are many interesting things about choosing a starship as a lander. Primarily related to the fact that starship is not just a lander, but a general purpose spacecraft. NASA was looking for a lander.

The most obvious part of it is its absolutely huge. This is a great advantage as it means a very generous crew dormitory, two airlocks, a large fuel / oxidizer capacity, and the ability to land a large amount of mass on the Moon and carry a large amount of mass from the Moon. Will be.

All of that, and also fully planned reusability. That really impressive spaceship.

All of these specifications far exceeded those proposed by other competitors, so you can see why NASA needs such features. However, I think there is one major drawback to designing a large starship. It is related to the very long distance from the lander’s door to the surface of the water.

Screenshot: SpaceX

I think there could be a certain problem, but I generally agree with NASA. The overall technique is very capable and I am convinced that there is a way to mitigate the problem of the huge last step.

This was part of the starship choice that really surprised me (again, my emphasis):

As mentioned above, SpaceX’s operational concept assumes a total of 16 launches and consists of the following: [DELETED]14 launches of tanker starship to fuel [DELETED]And one launch of the HLS Lander Starship. [DELETED] Then travel to the moon. See, for example, AR, Tab 213, SSA Briefing Slide Part I, 35813. Protesters argue that Option A BAA requires a FRR for each launch, or a total of 16 FRRs, one for each launch considered in SpaceX’s operational concept. .. Protesters claim that NASA has waived this important requirement if SpaceX only requested that it propose three FRRs, or FRRs for each type of Starship.

you see? To bring Starship from Low Earth orbit (LEO) to the Moon, SpaceX plans to launch 14 Starship Tanker variants to refuel Starship HLS landers before making a trip to the Moon.

Counting the launches of the Starship Lander and one edited launch (I think it’s an orbital fuel depot), there are a total of 16 launches. And as Starship landers orbit the Earth, I think these launches must take place in a fairly short amount of time.

The FRR in that quote refers to Flight Readiness Reviews, which claims that the two protesters are SpaceX issues that for some reason had to propose only three. I don’t know how big a deal it is, but the big deal is the logistics of firing a ship 14 times in a row, docking and refueling.

Since the Soviet launch of Salyut 6, refueled by an unmanned spacecraft in 1977, space agencies are not saying that they are refueling spacecraft in orbit. It’s technically feasible, but it’s the first time something of this scale has been tried.

But the overall point of this is to do something bigger and better, right? And Starship should be reusable and easy to launch and land, so if that’s all true, they should be able to launch 14 of these one after another, right?

It would be very interesting to see how this works, and if it works, this good by-product of a tight launch schedule should be very good for everyone to launch rockets in short order. It should mean that you have to.

Based on the information in the GAO report, my best guess as to what the Starship HLS mission plan will look like is:

Illustration: Jason Tochinsky

Starship landers are launched without a crew. The crew did not show the launch here as they will be launched separately on the Orion spacecraft and headed for the moon. This figure shows that it is waiting for Starship HLS in lunar orbit.

Technically, there are actually some places where refueling can take place. Low Earth orbit (see figure), higher geosynchronous orbit, Lagrange point between Earth and Moon, lunar orbit, etc.

Each one seems to have its strengths and weaknesses for people who are smarter than I understand, but so far I think the plan is to set up low earth orbit refueling.

Blue Origin was talking a bit about SpaceX, using the many boots it actually needed. This can be seen in the infographics they published.

Illustration: Blue Origin

They say the number of launches is very complex and risky, not exactly wrong, but what is said to develop the ability to carry out all of these complex and risky launches. there is. This may prove the basis of a more ambitious mission in the future.

They’re also paying attention to the incredibly high door problem, but unlike the 32-foot Blue Origin lander, they’re also just a few hops to the ground.

There’s a lot of interest in this document, but overall, I think SpaceX’s choice is good. It’s not necessarily an ideal design for a lander, but I think it was mitigated by the fact that it’s a real general-purpose solar system-enabled spacecraft. This is a great step.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://jalopnik.com/nasas-defense-of-picking-spacex-for-lunar-landing-revea-1847477379 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos